Last season, Tray Jackson occupied a limited role off the bench with Seton Hall. Now on the Michigan men’s basketball team, the graduate transfer guard’s incoming role remains to be seen.

But as Jackson tries to cement an expanded role, the bench isn’t a deterrent — it’s alluring.

“Knowing that he’s coming off the bench, he definitely gives us that spark you need off the bench,” sophomore guard Dug McDaniel said Tuesday. “And he just changed the whole dynamic of the game. Someone of his size being that aggressive puts a lot of pressure on the defense, and eventually they’re gonna have to respect him. And that’s gonna help get everybody else open. Just him being aggressive and using his size is definitely gonna help us a lot.”

Against Northwood on Friday, Jackson embraced the sixth-man role and made the most of the opportunity. In doing so, he flashed what he can add to the Wolverines. Jackson led Michigan’s scoring with 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting, knocking down three of his four attempts from deep.

As eye-catching as an 80% shooting performance was, Jackson’s efficiency from behind the arc was even more head turning — because it addressed an imperative need for Michigan: 3-point shooting.

After losing their top three options from long range — which accounted for 164 of their 261 triples last year — the Wolverines enter the season with a gaping hole beyond the arc. Last season, Jackson boasted a solid 37.5% from deep — but that clip comes from a limited sample size of 40 attempts. Although Jackson knocked down just 15 three pointers last season for the Pirates, he didn’t hesitate on Friday, quickly asserting himself as a threat.

“He didn’t blink about going into the game,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said Friday. “Because that’s going to be a really big role for this team, whether you want to call it the sixth man, the sixth starter, or whatever it would be. And tonight, there was no blink.”

While the exhibition game was Jackson’s first time in a Michigan jersey, his smooth fit within the Wolverines’ offense would suggest otherwise.

Jackson’s statline was impressive regardless of the circumstances, but facing a far lesser opponent in the Division II Timberwolves, it should be taken with a grain of salt. What Jackson can consistently contribute, and the role he slots into, will take more than just an exhibition game to form.

Facing a more challenging defense will test the legitamcy of Jackson’s scoring prowess. He was able to build momentum as his shots continued to fall Friday, but that won’t always be the case. And how Jackson handles a good defense will serve as a litmus test.

“The biggest test will be when that ball doesn’t go in,” Martelli said. “How is he going to handle being 1-for-6 instead of 5-for-6 to start a game? He has to have that same energy and that same ‘change the game’ mindset, and that’s what he’s been doing, even in practice sessions.”

On Tuesday, the Wolverines’ season tips off, and they immediately face a considerably more competent opponent than Northwood in UNC Asheville. In fact, the Bulldogs have punched their ticket to the Big Dance more recently than Michigan.

Factoring in his 6-foot-10 frame, Jackson’s role within the Wolverines’ offense could expand well beyond knocking down shots. With his size, the aggression he exerted and his ability to both find open looks, and drive to the rack, he serves as a unique option off the bench.



“He’s new, so obviously he’s trying to find his groove, his niche,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “And he’s doing a great job of it, and tonight was a great showing of what he can do and what he’s capable of.”

With a full season ahead of him, Jackson’s full capabilities and eventual role remains to be seen. But in 21 minutes on Friday, the 3-point threat was certainly capable of one thing:

Tray for trey.