The Michigan men’s basketball team has already dealt with a plethora of tough, hard-fought losses. Dropping its seventh game of the season Thursday at Iowa, it’s a sentiment the Wolverines know all too well — but they’re not letting that regular feeling become a comfortable one.

“One of the things that I appreciate about this group is that losing gets to them,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said Saturday. “… It feels like the sky fell on us on Thursday night.”

Losing to the Hawkeyes deflated the Wolverines, and who can blame them? They led by four points with less than 30 seconds left, yet managed to squander the opportunity for a key road win.

But with the grind of Big Ten play in full swing, turnarounds are quick. After only two full days off, Michigan will have a chance to lift its spirits Sunday at home versus Northwestern.

That’s all it is though — a chance.

There are no cakewalks in the Big Ten, and the Wildcats are no exception. Despite the program being a historic bottom feeder in the conference with only one NCAA Tournament appearance to its name, this Northwestern team has ignored its sluggish history early in the season. Already notching statement road wins at Michigan State and Indiana, the Wildcats are experienced and defensively sound.

So Sunday’s matchup won’t be a get-right game for Michigan. Instead, it’ll be yet another difficult conference test as the Wolverines try to snap their two-game losing streak.

“They make you sit up and take notice,” Martelli said. “I would say it’s a surprise (team) with what they’ve lost, with (Peter) Nance and (Ryan) Young being gone.”

What won’t come as a surprise Sunday is Northwestern’s defensive prowess; that’s been on display all season.

The Wildcats boast a top-10 opponent field goal percentage nationally, along with ranking top-20 in scoring defense and turnover margin. Their 59.3 points allowed per-game is the second lowest margin in the Big Ten, trailing only Rutgers.

Martelli said the coaching staff presented Northwestern to the players as a, “national level defense,” and the numbers support it. The Wildcats’ aggression on guarding screens is key to their defensive success. They switch almost every time, with the switching defender quickly shooting up into the ball handler. That keeps Northwestern’s opponents from creating space off screens, while also helping it generate 8.6 steals per game.

To combat the Wildcats’ aggression defending ball screens, Michigan will have to go back to the basics.

“We are going to have to be really, really, really sharp in our screening,” Martelli said. “If you think about an aggressive switch, that means they’re coming up into their man. If he’s being guarded that closely, then you have to be able to get a solid, legitimate screen on him.”

With solid screens being an emphasis, that could create an even larger role for freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr. in this matchup. Against Iowa, he shared the court with junior center Hunter Dickinson for the first time all season, extending his potential usage — something that might prove valuable against Northwestern.

“If he could get his feet settled, Tarris Reed would be the best screener (on the team),” Martelli said.

If combating the Wildcats’ screen defense wasn’t already enough on the Wolverines’ plates, Northwestern’s schematic aggression on offense will also pose challenges.

Martelli spoke on the sheer depth of the Wildcats’ playbook, which allows them to keep defenses honest with various different looks. They’re able to execute such a wide array of sets thanks to their experienced backcourt: guards Chase Audige and Boo Buie.

Audige and Buie get it done on both ends of the floor. Whether it’s their expertise in running complex schemes or their ability to go downhill, the strong backcourt pairing adds another layer to the difficulty of figuring out how to stop Northwestern.

But in Reed’s eyes, it really isn’t all that complicated.

“When we come out tomorrow, we know what’s coming for (us), we know what we’ll have to do,” Reed said. “But the number one thing is defense and rebounding.”

The sky fell on Michigan against the Hawkeyes, but it has a chance to quickly move on from that dread against Northwestern. If they can’t, the conference standings will start falling on the Wolverines too.