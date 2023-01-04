Following the Michigan men’s basketball team’s upset loss to Central Michigan last Thursday, it responded with an absolute rout of Maryland. It’s been a volatile start to the season for the Wolverines, and their 8-5 record reflects that.

But amongst the volatility remains signs of promise. And that promise, thus far, has been most apparent against Big Ten opponents. In Michigan’s two conference games — against Minnesota and Maryland — it has won by a combined 50 points. Despite a subpar non-conference slate, the Wolverines find themselves at the top of the Big Ten standings early on with No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 24 Ohio State. If Michigan can continue to build off its success in conference play, it has an opportunity to get its season back on track.

“We’re not that bad,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said Tuesday. “We’re not as bad as the 8-5 record shows. We had games where we just kind of folded at the end. So for us, we’ve got to keep that in mind when we go into these games. We’re talented. We’re a very talented team … I think it’s just a matter of us not beating us out there.”

Against Maryland, Michigan asserted that talent early and often on the hardwood. Dickinson hijacked the paint from the jump, scoring eight points in the first five minutes of play and leading the charge in the blowout. Junior forward Terrance Williams II shot with confidence, scoring in double figures. The team flew around the court on the defensive end, making all of their rotations and suffocating the Terrapin offense.

But the talent that Dickinson referred to hasn’t always been on display. Just last week, Michigan held a players-only meeting in response to its upset loss to Central Michigan, realizing it needed to break things down in order to get its season back on track.

“We just basically went around and tried to be as open as possible,” Dickinson said. “You’re not going to get anything accomplished if you’re trying to beat around the bush with things and trying to save people’s feelings. You’ve just got to tell it like it is, honestly.”

Whatever was said in that meeting appeared to work, at least through one game. The Wolverines played their best, most complete, game of the season against Maryland.

Now, they need to see if that success can carry over. Penn State is coming to Crisler Center on Wednesday night, and with it, another test for Michigan.

The Nittany Lions have bested both Illinois and Iowa in conference play, programs that — like Michigan — possess plenty of talent, but have struggled early in the season regardless. Whether it’s due to Penn State’s uber-experienced roster, or its NCAA-fewest 8.8 turnovers per game, the Nittany Lions prey on less-experienced opponents.

“(Penn State)’s going to be a big test for us,” Dickinson said. “If we go into this game and win, we’re 3-0 and first in the Big Ten. We got a lot of momentum going into a big weekend for us. So, this is a really important game coming up against a really good team.”

Needless to say, it’s an important game that the Wolverines need to take advantage of. With stronger teams like Purdue, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio State looming on the horizon, Michigan needs to win the games against quality teams like Penn State — especially because of its lackluster start to the season.

At the start of the season, finishing near the top of the Big Ten was an expectation. But, given their disappointing non-conference play, opponents like Penn State pose a test that Michigan needs to pass if it wants to get back on track.