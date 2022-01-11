Last Tuesday, the Michigan men’s basketball team walked off the court after suffering yet another loss — this time at the hands of Rutgers, in a game it trailed from the start. After coming into the year with sky-high expectations, the loss was yet another hurdle that Michigan stumbled over.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard put the game into perspective.

“I take it one game at a time,” Howard said after the game. “I just hope and pray that I wake up tomorrow… especially during these tough, challenging times.”

What Howard couldn’t anticipate, though, was that the Rutgers game would be the last time the Wolverines would take the court until at least Jan. 14. On the eve of the Michigan State game, reports surfaced of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines locker room. By the next morning the news was official. The matchup with the 10th-ranked Spartans was postponed.

Forty-eight hours later, the Tuesday clash scheduled with No. 7 Purdue was also postponed. Of the Wolverines’ 14 scholarship players, just five were available — below the Big Ten’s roster minimum of seven. For a reeling Michigan team, the COVID-19 outbreak hit at an extremely inopportune time.

All season, the Wolverines have struggled to gel as a unit. While boasting a talented roster on paper, the individual parts have not looked cohesive on the court. The team has shot just 34% from three and the lack of perimeter shooting has clogged up the paint for sophomore center Hunter Dickinson. On defense, the team has been shredded from three, and their inability to defend the outside shot was particularly glaring in losses to the Scarlet Knights and Central Florida.

What Michigan needs is practice. More time to build up its chemistry. More time to figure out defensive rotations. More time for players to find their footing. But with the outbreak, time is no longer on its side. Under the CDC’s new quarantine guidelines, the earliest the full team could practice again is this Thursday, but that’s the same day they would travel to Illinois.

With Big Ten play ramping up, the now-postponed stretch was setting up to be a key set of games in determining the direction of Michigan’s season. A chance to host two top-10 teams meant the Wolverines could pick up some signature wins, flip the momentum and move into a softer part of the schedule with some positive energy infused into the locker room.

Now, the team is faced with uncertainty.

“We’re helping each other through it,” Howard said. “That’s where we are right now. It’s frustrating for everyone.”

Howard said that players that were available could practice, but disjointed, individual sessions are the opposite of what a struggling team needs. When the Wolverines do return to full strength, though, there will not be a myriad of practice days available.

The two postponements will have to be made up, further condensing the schedule. Playing games every other night — or possibly back-to-back — puts even more stress on a Michigan roster that has struggled when operating under normal circumstances.

In a season full of adversity, this COVID pause is perhaps the biggest challenge they’ve faced so far. Last season, the Wolverines dealt with a three-week pause, and the team bounced back to finish the season 6-2. However, that Michigan team halted activities as the No. 4 team in the country. This team is a far cry from that, despite lofty preseason expectations.

Standing at 7-6, and with few — if any — impressive wins on the resume, the Wolverines must make a push for the tournament. But with a condensed schedule and fewer practice days awaiting Michigan when it returns, an uphill battle is only becoming even steeper.