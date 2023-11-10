After a tumultuous offseason, the Michigan men’s basketball roster boasts a vastly different team than a season ago. Hunter Dickinson is gone, leaving a hole at the ‘5’, and a plethora of newcomers look to fill in the gaps.

With the season just tipping off, The Michigan Daily’s men’s basketball beat writers (Lindsay Budin, Liza Cushnir, Noah Kingsley and Jonathan Wuchter) predict its season and how the Big Ten shapes out.

Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?

Budin: Dug McDaniel

Cushnir: Olivier Nkamhoua

Kingsley: Dug McDaniel

Wuchter: Olivier Nkamhoua

Who is Michigan’s most improved player?

Budin: Tarris Reed Jr.

Cushnir: Tarris Reed Jr.

Kingsley: Dug McDaniel

Wuchter: Tarris Reed Jr.

Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?

Budin: Olivier Nkamhoua

Cushnir: Olivier Nkamhoua

Kingsley: Olivier Nkamhoua

Wuchter: Olivier Nkamhoua

Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?

Budin: Zach Edey, Purdue

Cushnir: Zach Edey, Purdue

Kingsley: Zach Edey, Purdue

Wuchter: Zach Edey, Purdue

Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Budin: Kevin Willard, Maryland

Cushnir: Fran McCaffery, Iowa

Kingsley: Mike Woodson, Indiana

Wuchter: Brad Underwood, Illinois

Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?

Budin: 9th

Cushnir: 8th

Kingsley: 8th

Wuchter: 7th

Who wins the Big Ten regular season?

Budin: Purdue

Cushnir: Purdue

Kingsley: Purdue

Wuchter: Purdue

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Budin: Michigan State

Cushnir: Purdue

Kingsley: Michigan State

Wuchter: Illinois

Does Michigan make the NCAA Tournament?

Budin: No.

Cushnir: No

Kingsley: Yes

Wuchter: Yes

What seed does Michigan get in a Tournament?

Budin: 1 seed (in the NIT)

Cushnir: NIT

Kingsley: 11 seed

Wuchter: 11 seed (First Four)

How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?

Budin: FINAL FOUR (NIT)

Cushnir: Elite Eight (NIT)

Kingsley: First Round

Wuchter: First Four

Who is in the Final Four?

Budin: Kansas, Houston, Duke, Creighton

Cushnir: UConn, Kansas, Houston, Arkansas

Kingsley: Gonzaga, UConn, Houston, Creighton

Wuchter: Kansas, Texas, Creighton, Villanova

Who wins the NCAA Tournament?

Budin: Duke

Cushnir: Kansas

Kingsley: Houston

Wuchter: Creighton