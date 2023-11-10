After a tumultuous offseason, the Michigan men’s basketball roster boasts a vastly different team than a season ago. Hunter Dickinson is gone, leaving a hole at the ‘5’, and a plethora of newcomers look to fill in the gaps.
With the season just tipping off, The Michigan Daily’s men’s basketball beat writers (Lindsay Budin, Liza Cushnir, Noah Kingsley and Jonathan Wuchter) predict its season and how the Big Ten shapes out.
Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?
Budin: Dug McDaniel
Cushnir: Olivier Nkamhoua
Kingsley: Dug McDaniel
Wuchter: Olivier Nkamhoua
Who is Michigan’s most improved player?
Budin: Tarris Reed Jr.
Cushnir: Tarris Reed Jr.
Kingsley: Dug McDaniel
Wuchter: Tarris Reed Jr.
Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?
Budin: Olivier Nkamhoua
Cushnir: Olivier Nkamhoua
Kingsley: Olivier Nkamhoua
Wuchter: Olivier Nkamhoua
Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?
Budin: Zach Edey, Purdue
Cushnir: Zach Edey, Purdue
Kingsley: Zach Edey, Purdue
Wuchter: Zach Edey, Purdue
Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?
Budin: Kevin Willard, Maryland
Cushnir: Fran McCaffery, Iowa
Kingsley: Mike Woodson, Indiana
Wuchter: Brad Underwood, Illinois
Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?
Budin: 9th
Cushnir: 8th
Kingsley: 8th
Wuchter: 7th
Who wins the Big Ten regular season?
Budin: Purdue
Cushnir: Purdue
Kingsley: Purdue
Wuchter: Purdue
Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?
Budin: Michigan State
Cushnir: Purdue
Kingsley: Michigan State
Wuchter: Illinois
Does Michigan make the NCAA Tournament?
Budin: No.
Cushnir: No
Kingsley: Yes
Wuchter: Yes
What seed does Michigan get in a Tournament?
Budin: 1 seed (in the NIT)
Cushnir: NIT
Kingsley: 11 seed
Wuchter: 11 seed (First Four)
How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?
Budin: FINAL FOUR (NIT)
Cushnir: Elite Eight (NIT)
Kingsley: First Round
Wuchter: First Four
Who is in the Final Four?
Budin: Kansas, Houston, Duke, Creighton
Cushnir: UConn, Kansas, Houston, Arkansas
Kingsley: Gonzaga, UConn, Houston, Creighton
Wuchter: Kansas, Texas, Creighton, Villanova
Who wins the NCAA Tournament?
Budin: Duke
Cushnir: Kansas
Kingsley: Houston
Wuchter: Creighton