After a turbulent season, the Michigan men’s basketball team enters the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Wolverines will take on Rutgers in the Second Round on Thursday. Ahead of the tournament, The Daily’s men’s basketball beat predicts the outcome.

What does Michigan do in the Big Ten Tournament?

Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan loses to Purdue in Quarterfinals

Rutgers is backsliding at the wrong time, and Michigan is going to take advantage of that. The Wolverines have already handed the Scarlet Knights a loss on their home floor, so on a neutral site they should have no problem. Michigan, while having taken their last three games to overtime, is on the upswing. And it’s going to continue on Thursday night.

But, the opposite is true for the Wolverines’ matchup with Purdue. Boilermaker center Zach Edey poses the biggest challenge for junior center Hunter Dickinson, and in the two teams’ regular season matchup, he wiped the floor with Michigan. I just don’t see Michigan making the jump to beating the No. 1 seed in the tournament after having to face a scrappy Rutgers.

Lindsay Budin: Michigan loses to Rutgers in Second Round

It’s easy to glaze past Rutgers. Sure, the Scarlet Knights are 2-6 in their last eight games, but they have also shown the high-caliber team they’re capable of being. Plus, it’s not like Michigan ended its season on a high note — losing back-to-back overtime games. And just like the Wolverines, Rutgers’ backs are up against the wall as it likely needs a win to remain on the right side of the bubble. With that mindset, I think its strong defense will dominate the game and center Clifford Omoruyi has a stellar performance opposite junior center Hunter Dickinson.

In many ways, it seems like Michigan is looking ahead to Purdue, the team it would face if it beat the Scarlet Knights. And because of that, they may underestimate the task ahead of them: the sneaky scary Rutger Scarlet Knights. In the end, preparing for the Boilermakers will be a moot point, because that matchup won’t see the light of day.

Jack Glanville: Michigan loses to Purdue in Quarterfinals

I don’t see Rutgers posing much of a problem for Michigan. The Scarlet Knights are on a skid as of late, capped off by a pair of losses to Minnesota and Northwestern. The Wolverines took care of business against Rutgers at Jersey Mikes, and I think that success carries over to a neutral site at the United Center.

Waiting past Rutgers is No. 1 seed Purdue. While a Michigan win is certainly possible against the Boilermakers, I don’t see it happening. Don’t get me wrong, the Wolverines are definitely going to make it close. Just like when Rocky fought Apollo Creed for the first time, Michigan is going to go the distance, yet come up just short of a win. And while this is the Wolverines’ second shot at Purdue — remember, Rocky won the second fight against Apollo — they haven’t shown enough to make me think they can follow in the footsteps of the southpaw from Philly.

Paul Nasr: Michigan loses to Michigan State in Semifinals

Ok, it’s late at night and we’re headed to Chicago in a few hours to cover this spectacle, so I’ll keep this brief. I procrastinated on this and see that none of my beat mates have Michigan advancing past the quarterfinals, so here goes nothing: the Wolverines will beat Rutgers and Purdue before falling to Michigan State on Saturday.

I’ve been saying this all year: Michigan can win or lose to anyone in the country. Yes, anyone. Name a team, and the Wolverines have a good chance to both win or lose to them — Central Michigan knows what I’m talking about. In this chaotic conference, Michigan will find a way to improve its sluggish late-game execution and stack a couple wins to lift its faltering tournament hopes. It’s March after all, see you all in the Windy City.

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Telgenhof: Northwestern

Budin: Michigan State

Glanville: Indiana

Nasr: Indiana

Who Wins Tournament MVP?

Telgenhof: Boo Buie

Budin: Tyson Walker

Glanville: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Nasr: Jalen Hood-Schifino

What happens to Michigan on Selection Sunday?

Telgenhof: No. 11 seed (First Four) NCAA Tournament

Budin: No. 2 seed NIT Tournament (actually realistic)

Glanville: No. 11 seed (First Four) NCAA Tournament

Nasr: No. 11 seed (First Four) NCAA Tournament. Yes, three out of four beat writers somehow have Michigan dancing. March is ridiculous.