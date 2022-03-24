While the Michigan men’s basketball team’s regular season underwhelmed, the Wolverines are peaking at the right time. Michigan advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after knocking off No. 6 seed Colorado State and No. 3 seed Tennessee last weekend where it will meet No. 2 seed Villanova in San Antonio. The Daily men’s basketball beat predicts the outcome of the second weekend of March Madness:

Michigan’s outcome:

Jack Kingsley: Lose in Sweet Sixteen

Now that The Pattern™ is over I’m not really sure what to do. There’s no more science to back up my picks. You know what they say: Science is a liar sometimes. But I’ll pick Villanova because they’re a veteran team that doesn’t make many mistakes. The Wildcats shoot well from deep and run a lot of ball screen offense, both of which Michigan has struggled to defend this season. I think the Wolverines keep this game close because sophomore center Hunter Dickinson has been dominant, and that likely continues against Villanova’s undersized lineup, but their run ends at the hands of the Wildcats.

Josh Taubman: Lose in Elite Eight

Against all odds, Michigan has made it to the second weekend and honestly, there’s no telling what this team could do next. Not having to face Big Ten teams who are well prepared to guard Dickinson has been a godsend for the Wolverines, and he’s taken full advantage of the size mismatches. Villanova is a great shooting team but the tallest player in its rotation is 6-foot-8 and I think Dickinson has his way again and the Wolverines do enough defensively to squeak through. I do think the magic finally runs out in the Elite Eight though as Houston or Arizona are too much for Michigan to handle.

Nick Stoll: Advance to the Final Four

I know, crazy. The proposition that this team, the one that couldn’t string two solid games in a row, is about to string together four. Seems impossible, but Michigan proved me wrong last weekend, so who am I to doubt them? I said in my column earlier this week that I believe the Wolverines can win a national championship if freshman wing Caleb Houstan plays to his potential. Who says he doesn’t? I’m banking on Houstan to play well and the rest of the team to sustain this level of play and not fall back to earth. But I think they can do it.

Spencer Raines: Lose in Sweet Sixteen

I think Michigan can beat Villanova and either Arizona or Houston. Do I think they will though? Not really. The Wolverines have shown that they have top-end talent and can be a truly dangerous team. But the notion that they will do this again against Villanova and then again against another top team just feels unlikely. This team has surprised me before so I’m not going to count the Wolverines out, but I just don’t think they’ll be able to get to New Orleans.

Other Sweet Sixteen Picks:

Thursday March 24 7:09 pm No. 4 Arkansas +9.5 vs No. 1 Gonzaga

Thursday March 24 9:39 pm No. 3 Texas Tech -1 vs No. 2 Duke

Thursday March 24 9:59 pm No. 5 Houston +1.5 vs No. 1 Arizona

Friday March 25 7:09 pm No. 15 Saint Peter’s +12.5 vs No. 3 Purdue

Friday March 25 7:29 pm No. 4 Providence +7.5 vs No. 1 Kansas

Friday March 25 9:39 pm No. 8 North Carolina +2.5 vs No. 4 UCLA

Friday March 25 9:59 pm No. 11 Iowa State +2.5 vs No. 10 Miami (FL)