After coming off an upset win over No. 3 Purdue, Michigan hosts No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines will have a chance to pick up their second Quadrant 1 win in just three days. Entering the weekend slate of games each week, The Daily’s basketball beat will predict the outcome of games across college basketball, tallying their records across the season. Here are their predictions:

Records:

Last Week, as a beat, we went 24-20 — yet again, a positive number. Spencer rebounded from a brutal week to lead the pack at 8-3 despite taking Nebraska outright, and Josh, Jack and Nick filed in right around .500. Cumulatively, all of us are doing pretty well after two weeks, except Jack — shame on him. Entering our third week of predictions, here’s how we stand:

Last Week:

Cumulative:

No. 16 Ohio State at Michigan

Jack: Michigan

This is a tough one. As good as Michigan looked against Purdue, I don’t feel too confident picking them. Playing three games in five days is tough, and winning all three is even tougher. Add in the fact that Purdue was ice cold from deep, and maybe Thursday was just a one-off. But Purdue was also the first ranked-opponent Michigan played at home, so we never really got an idea of how good Michigan could be at home until then. I think they carry that momentum through to a win on Saturday in what should be a great home environment.

Josh: Michigan

Michigan waited a long time to finally welcome a ranked Big Ten opponent to Crisler center and when Purdue came to town, the Wolverines went ahead and put together their best performance of the year. This team has struggled to find consistency all year, but something about the Purdue win felt different. Michigan now has a belief it can beat anyone and I think they carry the momentum from their resounding victory over the Boilermakers into a win over Ohio State. It won’t be a blowout but the Wolverines get the W with an assist from their “Blued Out” crowd.

Nick: Ohio State

This is the first week I don’t feel confident in my Michigan game pick. The Wolverines are coming off a huge win against No. 3 Purdue where they dominated the most efficient offensive team in the country, winning by 24. Crisler was loud on Thursday, and it’s going to be rocking for No. 16 Ohio State come Saturday. Still, the Buckeyes are the better team, and I just don’t trust Michigan to put together two high caliber games in a row. I’ve got Ohio State in a close one.

Spencer: Michigan

I genuinely think this could go either way. Ohio State is a really good team with one of the best players in the Big Ten with E.J. Liddell. Not to mention that Michigan is coming off of its biggest win of the season and it may be due for a letdown. Even still, I’ll go with the Wolverines to win this one. I think sophomore center Hunter Dickinson is playing too well right now and the Buckeyes’ lack of size in the interior will prove detrimental for them. One or two other Michigan players will step up to flank Dickinson and the Wolverines win a low-scoring game.

Big Ten picks:

Saturday Feb. 12 2:00 pm Rutgers +9 at No. 14 Wisconsin

Saturday Feb. 12 3:30 pm Indiana +4 at No. 17 Michigan State

Saturday Feb. 12 8:30 pm Penn State +2 at Minnesota

Sunday Feb. 12 1:00 pm Maryland +15 at No. 3 Purdue

Sunday Feb. 12 2:00 pm Northwestern +9 at No. 13 Illinois

Sunday Feb. 12 Nebraska +18 at Iowa

Flavor of the Week picks:

Saturday Feb. 12 3:30 pm Memphis +13 at No. 6 Houston

Saturday Feb. 12 10:00 pm No. 22 Saint Mary’s +14 at No. 2 Gonzaga

Saturday Feb. 12 10:00 pm No. 12 UCLA -2 at No. 21 USC