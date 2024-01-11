There aren’t many highlights from the Michigan men’s basketball team’s current four-game skid. A double-overtime loss, a double-digit home loss to a mid-major and two close Big Ten losses to middle-of-the-pack teams leave a lot to be desired for the Wolverines.

But senior forward Terrance Williams II is providing a silver lining over that stretch. Averaging 17 points per game — even with a rough outing against Minnesota — Williams has demonstrated consistent improvement as his team struggles.

But in the context of his entire Michigan career, Williams’ performances become even more impressive. In late February last year, after season-long struggles, the then-captain lost his starting spot. His rough stretch continued for the duration of the season, ending the year averaging just 6.1 points per game.

This season, Williams didn’t re-earn his captaincy. But instead of accepting his lot and sulking, Williams decided to make a change. He retooled his shot over the summer, his effort leading to immediate dividends as he showcased his growth to start the season.

“It’s always not going to go your way,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said Nov. 7 of Williams’ improvement. “And for whatever reason, it didn’t go his way (last season). He could have done what some seniors do and say, ‘You know what, I’ve had a pretty good run, can’t wait to get my degree. I’m gonna have this fabulous degree.’ Or you can put your back to the wall and say, ‘You know what, I’m going out as hard as I can.’ And that’s really what we’ve seen since July 1.”

While Williams showcased his growth early, he’s been even better over the recent stretch. He’s brought his season average up to 12.7 points per game. Williams is even the Wolverines’ best free throw shooter — his 80.5% from the line earned him the right to shoot free throws from a Golden Gopher technical foul on Jan. 4.

The sight of Williams striding to the charity stripe to take free throws awarded off a technical foul would have been unfathomable to many last season, because he rarely served as a go-to player. But now, it’s a right he’s earned. And it’s indicative of the growth Williams has made, even as his team flounders.

“Our record is what our record is,” Williams said after the loss to McNeese. “But Big Ten play (is) coming up, we’re 1-1, .500. Like I said, we gotta turn it around before Big Ten play starts. That’s all I can say right now. We got to turn it around.”

Williams is doing his part to try to help his team make that turnaround, although there’s only so much he can do at the individual level. Sunday against Penn State, he delivered his most complete performance of the season, even as Michigan suffered yet another close-game collapse. Scoring a team-high 24 points on 57% shooting, Williams was consistent in both halves even when his team wasn’t. He also recorded five rebounds, four of which came on the defensive end, preventing the Nittany Lions from scoring second-chance points.

Although Williams’ career-high scoring outburst couldn’t halt the Wolverines’ collapse, it showed the strength and magnitude of his improvement. He’s performing at a high level, one that Michigan is certainly hoping will continue Thursday as Williams makes another return to his home state.

A Maryland native, Williams secured a career-high 13 rebounds in his last trip to Xfinity Center. This time around against the Terrapins, the Wolverines will need Williams to also deliver a high-scoring performance, especially with sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, the team’s leading scorer, beginning a six-road-game suspension.

If Williams can continue his hot streak against Maryland, Michigan will have a much better chance of emerging with a victory. Because while Williams isn’t a player who has carried Michigan across the finish lines in games this season, he’s turned into a reliable option. And especially with McDaniel’s suspension, reliable options are in short supply for the Wolverines.