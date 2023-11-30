Numbers don’t lie — but they don’t always tell the whole truth either.

That’s especially true when looking at senior forward Terrance Williams II thus far this season. Through seven games he’s the third-leading scorer for the Michigan men’s basketball team, averaging 11.3 points per game. He’s now filling the Wolverines’ need for perimeter threats, shooting 39% from beyond the arc — much improved from the 25% he posted last season. And he’s doing so while taking a higher volume of shots than ever before, attempting over five 3-pointers per game.

All those figures indicate he’s made the fourth year jump that his teammates and coaches had alluded to entering the season.

“I think someone who’s a little overlooked right now and I think should be definitely brought into everybody’s attention is T-Will,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said at Big Ten Media Days Oct. 10. “Terrance is gonna be a big piece for us. He can really shoot the ball. He’s a smart guy. He’s been around for a while, just like (junior forward) Jace (Howard). He’s been here through the ups and the downs, the highs and the lows and he’s been to war.”

Williams’ career has followed the ebbs and flows of Michigan’s past few seasons. Currently sitting at a 4-3 record, this year is proving to be just as undulating for the Wolverines. And whether it’s by driving the effort or being driven by the flow of the game, Williams’ stat sheet has been correspondingly hot and cold.

In Michigan’s wins, Williams has averaged an impressive 14.3 points per game. In its three losses over the past two weeks, that figure falls to 7.3. And that disparity is almost entirely due to his inconsistencies from deep, where the Wolverines need him most. In wins, he’s shot 55% from beyond the arc. But in the losses to Long Beach State, Memphis and Texas Tech, he went 2-for-7, 0-for-4 and 1-for-5 from three, respectively.

And while it’s impossible to attribute any loss to a singular performance, it’s undeniable that Williams’ poor shooting nights contribute to defeat — the box score says that much. It’s when the Wolverines are rolling that Williams’ figures only partially reflect his impact on the court.

Take the St. John’s game for example, when Williams scored a solid 12 points. But the win was only competitive for the first half, the latter was a leisurely stroll to the finish line for Michigan. Williams scored just four points in the Wolverines’ first half fight, before adding eight more in an already-decided contest.

His performance wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t the catalyst for the win, or a reflection of his promised fourth-year leap either.

It’s not that Williams’ stat line and the on-court showing never align, because he’s shown they have. Most recently in the narrow 83-78 contest against Stanford, Williams’ 17-point outing was vital to the win. His team-leading 11 first half points, on a perfect shooting clip, aided the one-point halftime lead. And he later drained three free throws in the final minute to help cement the victory.

“He’s going to continue to lead us in the ways that impact winning,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said Nov. 16. “I’m just so excited for his stick-to-it-iveness, if that’s a word, in terms of how he’s transitioned from, really not just last year, but actually throughout his career here at Michigan.”

The stat sheet this season reflects that impact. It’s a tell tale sign of the jump Washington and the Wolverines’ coaching staff believe Williams has made. But his in-game play reveals a less black-and-white reality.

His numbers prove some truth to the promise of Williams’ growth. But the full truth still needs to show itself on the court.