Taking over as the starter at the ‘5’, you’d expect sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. to see an uptick in all of his stats. And while most of them made substantial jumps, one category saw a dip on Friday:

His minutes.

But that wasn’t a result of on-court struggles — in fact, it was the complete opposite. Facing an undoubtedly weaker opponent in Division II Northwood, Reed had a keen opportunity to flaunt his presence. That extended beyond just his 30-pound weight advantage over its heaviest player.

“Tarris has been putting in work, Tarris has been grinding everyday,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “Anytime we’re gonna play against a team where they can’t match up with his size, I know he’s gonna do what he needs to do.”

Taking advantage of his brute force, he certainly did what he needed to do. That much was clear in the first 11 minutes

In that time, Reed dominated, scoring 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting, securing 10 rebounds — five being off the offensive glass — and snatching three steals. Recording a double-double itself is a tall task. To do so in just over 10 minutes is all the more impressive.

“He was only in there a half,” freshman guard George Washington III said. And he didn’t even play the whole half. There’s a lot more he has in his bag waiting to come out.”

With a 30-point advantage coming out of halftime, Michigan certainly didn’t need Reed’s full presence and production. But the decision to sit Reed for the second half didn’t just come subsequent to the Wolverines’ lead. Reed took the initiative to sideline himself in the second half, perceptive to his body and a groin injury that started aggravating him more.

Regardless, Michigan didn’t need Reed in the final 20 minutes of play. And that was largely due to the impact he had in the opening minutes of the game. Reed demonstrated exactly what he can bring to his new, expanded role — and he did so from the very start. Following a missed 3-pointer, Reed showed off his physical strength, bullying his way to secure the ball off the offensive glass.

The intensity to snatch missed shots on both ends isn’t new for Reed, it was prevalent last season. But in his freshman campaign, his instinct was to bring the ball back down before attempting to put it back up. Sometimes, that allowed the ball to slip out of his reach. Other times, opponents exploited the extra time to readjust and contest the put back.

On Friday, he demonstrated the strides needed to adjust his instincts. From his first basket, fluidly scoring a second-chance basket, the progress made was clear. Beyond that, though, his improvement proved valuable to the Wolverines as a whole.

“He has a big voice,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “And when they see that guy perform well I do think it is a spark.”

On both ends, Reed served as a spark. Offensively, he did more than just score seven of Michigan’s first 10 points. He continually served as a threat under the basket presenting the Timberwolves with a double-edged sword, one end of it allowing Reed to lay the ball into the hoop and the other sending him to the foul line. On the defensive end, he proved to be a cog, recording multiple steals and exerting his superior stature to contest plenty of shots and record a block.

“Staying active, never letting himself get bogged down and keeping his head on a swivel,” Nkamhoua said of Reed’s defensive approach. “… T-Reed has gotten a lot better with his defensive awareness.”

Reed’s defensive potential was apparent last season. Much of that potential stemmed from the pressure he put on opposing players, often poking the ball out of their grasp. But frequently, his eagerness resulted in fouls. Not only was he unable to capitalize on his defensive instincts, but they kept him sidelined with foul trouble.

In Michigan’s exhibition game, that wasn’t the case. Reed picked his moments to pounce, showing the growth in his decision making. That cultivated three steals — two of which led to fast break points.

The role Reed is tasked with filling is substantial, and entering the season it was unclear how he would fare. Given the limited minutes he saw, and the minimal production he contributed, there were certainly doubts.

On Friday, those minutes may not have inflated, but that’s because Reed’s dominance was a prominent part of the reason they didn’t need to.