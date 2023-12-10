IOWA CITY — The status quo wasn’t working.

A sub-.500 record, three straight defeats and a frustrating one-possession loss to begin Big Ten play is all Michigan had to show for it. Game after game, pieces of the Wolverines stepped up. But with loss after loss, it became clear that Michigan couldn’t win with mere pieces trying to fill in an entire puzzle. Something needed to change.

On Sunday, that change didn’t come from one player’s performance — it stemmed from all the players performing as a unit. Behind a cohesive second half, the Wolverines (5-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) came together, using that to best Iowa (5-5, 0-2) and snap a three-game losing skid, 90-80.

“We had a lot of guys scoring at different times and we were moving the ball well, we were running the floor, and we showed how capable we are,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “And we showed the fact that when we play for each other and with each other, we’re at our best.”

But that wasn’t the case to start the game. Beginning play 1-for-7 from the field and displaying the same bad habits from the losing streak, Michigan was far from its best. In fact, only one Wolverine showcased his ability. While the rest of the team struggled to demonstrate their capabilities, sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. stepped up.

Powering his way through the paint to put Michigan on the board, that was clear. His prowess provided a glimpse of something absent amidst the Wolverines’ recent struggles. During their recent skid, Reed scored nine total points, effectively a non-factor.

While Reed showed much-needed life, production from the Wolverines’ guards was nearly non-existent in the opening frame. Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel finished the first period scoreless, while graduate guard Nimari Burnett put up six points on 2-for-8 shooting, including an 0-for-5 clip from three.

One thing was clear for Michigan: it can’t win with one player alone. And its recent struggles certainly illuminated that.

Against Oregon, McDaniel put up 33 points, but without an ensemble to back him up, the Wolverines couldn’t defeat the Ducks. Facing Indiana, that ensemble finally found its voice, but without McDaniel, it wasn’t enough.

For the first 20 minutes against Iowa, it seemed like Michigan would learn that same lesson again.Even with Reed stepping up, it held a narrow 35-33 lead at the break.

But in the second half, it was a completely different story.

“My performance is gonna dictate my energy and the team’s energy,” Reed said. “So if I go hard on defense, I know that’s going to generate offensive stuff for Dug, (Olivier), Nimari, Twill, all those guys.”

It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to begin generating offense. Just over a minute into play, McDaniel secured a rebound, quickly dishing it to a sprinting Burnett for a transition 3-pointer, retaking the lead. For the two guards, whose impact up until that point was minimalat best, it served as a catalyst.

Sparking a 24-5 run, Michigan fired on all cylinders. Burnett knocked down a second 3-pointer on the next possession, and Nkamhoua followed suit to give the Wolverines back-to-back-to-back triples.

Beyond that, though, it facilitated team-oriented play, and proved Nkamhoua’s point exactly: When Michigan plays for each other and with each other, it’s at its best.

“(I’m) pleased with the response from Dug and Olivier and Nimari,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “They’re 2-for-16 in the first half and we had a two point lead. So, nice, nice depth win for us.”

The Wolverines lacked depth in the opening 20 minutes, with Reed boasting 12 points while the rest of the starters combined for 14. But in the second frame that changed, with six Wolverines reaching double figures over the full contest.

Relying on a singular player is unsustainable — Michigan certainly knows that.

While Reed was critical to the Wolverines’ second-half resurgence, his performance alone didn’t shift the status quo. Because Michigan doesn’t need all their pieces to show up, but rather all their pieces to show up together.

That’s the only way to put a puzzle together. And against the Hawkeyes finally, the Wolverines did just that.