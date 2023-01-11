There’s no question who the key player for the Michigan men’s basketball team is.

As the only returning starter, junior center Hunter Dickinson provides stability to an otherwise unfamiliar lineup. But Dickinson can’t play all 40 minutes, and when he’s on the bench someone naturally has to step in.

That onus fell on freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr., who was swiftly thrust into a crucial position. Although Reed’s numbers pale in comparison to Dickinson’s, he has shown his ability to protect the rim and prevail in the paint.

“Tarris is gonna be great for our team,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Nov. 10. “Just watching his growth over the summer leading up to now, it’s nice to see that he’s getting better and better.”

In the past two months, Reed has proven that Howard’s high praise holds merit. With each passing game, he continues to improve.

Sure, his 3.3 points per game isn’t anything to celebrate, but his growth reaches beyond scoring. Reed has shown his efficiency, shooting 56.8% from the field on 37 attempts, the highest field goal percentage on the team. With that, his scoring prowess could blossom as the season progresses.

Reed has also shown his ability to defend the rim. Despite only averaging 9.7 minutes per game, he ranks fourth among all Wolverines with 10 blocks.

His growth can’t be completely quantified, though — much of his development is qualitative.

With each game, Reed steadily looks more comfortable on the floor. Some of that can be attributed to accumulating minutes this season, but a significant part comes from working with Dickinson. In practices, the two often go head to head, matching up for drills.

“It’s nice to witness how Hunter and Tarris challenge each other in practice, and that’s where a lot of (Reed’s) growth comes from,” Howard said. “When you’re competing against another very highly skilled talented big, getting an opportunity to play (Dickinson) in practice, that’s going to increase your opportunities.”

Playing behind Dickinson has provided Reed with a unique opportunity. If you want to be the best, you need to learn from the best — and Dickinson is about as top tier as it gets.

Not only does Dickinson provide an opportunity for Reed to face a strong opponent in practice, but he also offers insight and advice from his three years of experience. And Dickinson understands the importance of mentorship at his position. In fact, he’s experienced firsthand how helpful it can be:

“Hunter’s been doing a really good job of being a great leader (to Reed),” Howard said. “Sort of like how Austin (Davis) was for him.”

Three years ago, Austin Davis — who served as an intern on Michigan’s staff last year after graduating — took a keen interest in then-freshman Dickinson, and helped mentor him. In his senior season with the Wolverines, Davis’s biggest strength was his leadership, not his play. That strength, which earned him the title of captain, benefited Dickinson.

Clearly it made an impact, as Dickinson went on to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year that year. While Reed isn’t on track to reach that level of acclaim this season, his growth can still play a critical role for Michigan.

Because someone has to be on the floor when Dickinson’s not — and Reed’s emergence makes those minutes more manageable.