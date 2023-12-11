IOWA CITY — The first time Tarris Reed Jr. touched the ball on the offensive end on Sunday, he put the ball on the floor, turning it over. The second time, the sophomore forward missed an open shot in the paint. The third time, he put the ball on the floor once again.

That third time, though, he put it on the floor with control.

He strode past his defender to the basket with ease, laying in the Michigan men’s basketball team’s first two points of the game. That layup earned him the first of a career-high 19 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks, comprising a bounce-back effort for Reed in the Wolverines’ 90-80 win over Iowa.

“He looked like a confident player,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “And in those other games, to describe it, he looked like a young player out there trying to hide in plain sight.”

In the “other games” that Martelli refers to — likely the three-game skid that the Wolverines snapped on Sunday — Reed scored a total of nine points. He turned the ball over six times in that span. He looked rushed, not settling into the pace of the game and struggling because of it.

But in the first half against the Hawkeyes alone, Reed settled in and scored 12 points as a result.

“It’s crazy, because in the game, you don’t feel like you’re rushing,” Reed said. “But then when you watch yourself, wow, ‘I could’ve took my time here and caught the ball. I was speeding up too much.’ So that was a big influence coming into this game, playing at my pace and being slow.”

The game still moved quickly at first for Reed, evidenced by his first-possession turnover. Even on his second basket of the contest, he lost control of the ball.

But in contrast to his recent struggles, Reed recovered. He grabbed the ball before it could roll out of bounds, and finished the basket through contact. The very next play, he waited patiently for an offensive board before ripping the ball away from two Iowa defenders and putting it back for another basket.

“You gotta get all the pregame jitters out,” Reed said. “You want to, ‘aaahhhh,’ just move, you gotta get that out of the way. So that was a big thing, actually getting set in the game. Knowing the team, knowing the pace, knowing how the game is moving, knowing the flow of the game.

For the first time since the start of his recent rough stretch, the game came to Reed. Instead of a scared young player with jitters, Reed played like the 6-foot-10, 265 pound freak athlete that he is.

And with Reed knowing the pace, the game started to flow through him.

The Wolverines looked to find Reed in the paint on most offensive possessions in the first half, taking advantage of his size and strength against a Hawkeye team that just couldn’t find the right matchup for him. And while Iowa isn’t exactly a team that looks to play through the middle, Reed’s imposing presence in the paint — at his pace — made it hard for the Hawkeyes when they tried.

Because whether it’s a product of increased film study with Michigan coach Juwan Howard explaining his “PhD in low-post play,” playing with greater confidence or just getting out those jitters, Reed found his rhythm on Sunday.

And in a win where everything clicked for the Wolverines, Reed slowed it all down and made sure he clicked at the same pace.