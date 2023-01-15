With music blasting, freshman guard Dug McDaniel danced the griddy while alternating layup lines as he tuned up before the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game against Northwestern. He looked comfortable. A smile on his face. Not a care in the world.

You wouldn’t know his team was trying to recover from chocking a lead against Iowa, nor that it was setting out to end a two-game losing streak.

But that’s exactly what the Wolverines did against the Wildcats — and McDaniel helped lead the charge.

But he didn’t do it alone. Combining with his backcourt partner in sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin for 37 points in an 85-78 win, along with key contributions throughout their guard depth, the Wolverines’ strong performance from their guards gave them the edge over a defensively-sound Wildcats team.

“All of them made plays,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “McDaniel did a really good job in the pick-and-rolls most of the game, Bufkin hit a couple big corner threes, (along with) his ability to drive closeouts.”

Those plays were evident all afternoon, and they did more than just help Michigan score 85 points, easily surmounting Northwestern’s average of 59.3 points allowed per-game entering the contest. The plays also helped the Wolverines survive one of the Wildcats’ biggest strengths, their experienced backcourt.

Guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige lead Northwestern in scoring and ahead of the game, associate head coach Phil Martelli didn’t mince words: Guard play was going to be key.

“You can’t put up big numbers in the win column unless your guards are just absolutely, positively elite,” Martelli said Saturday. “What stands out to me about the Northwestern guards is (their thick playbook). … You can only do that with your guards.”

The Wildcats’ guards were two-faced in Ann Arbor. Audige struggled from the field, scoring eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, but he did snatch five steals. Buie, meanwhile, didn’t miss a beat, leading Northwestern with 22 points.

But even as the public address announcer kept calling Buie’s name, Michigan was never startled. Its guards kept pace in response, keeping Buie’s performance from affecting the outcome.

Much of that performance came off McDaniel and Bufkin making the right passes and picking the right shots on the floor together, creating opportunities for one another and their teammates while spreading the defense thin. The two were connected with each other and the offense.

“Our chemistry is growing every day,” McDaniel said of Bufkin. “We hang with each other off the court as well. … We do a lot of things together on the court and at practice as well, so that chemistry is going to continue to grow.”

The budding chemistry between the Wolverines’ starting backcourt reverberated all over the court.

Freshman wing Jett Howard, who often plays around the perimeter, whizzed passes around and created shots for his teammates — finishing with a game-high and career-best seven assists. Graduate guard Joey Baker, meanwhile, took advantage of the unit’s chemistry, finding space for timely baskets.

With junior center Hunter Dickinson creating an imposing force in the interior, an effective backcourt diversifies Michigan’s offense. That rang true on Sunday, and the Wolverines were clicking.

“When the defense (is) focused on him, we’re always ready to shoot,” McDaniel said. “… We just try to make each other look good.”

Indeed, the guards looked good, but they weren’t perfect either. As much as they thrived, both McDaniel and Bufkin made errant passes that contributed to Michigan’s season-worst 18 turnovers. Whether it was throwing the ball with too much sauce or telegraphing passes right into the hands of the Wildcats, the two showed room for growth.

But those mistakes were overshadowed by their consistent scoring threat and winning plays. Down the stretch in the second half, McDaniel capitalized on the increased defensive attention that he earned, feeding Dickinson in the post for a favorable matchup.

Dickinson put up the hook shot, scoring and drawing the foul. The sequence put the Wolverines up, 68-59, after losing their lead earlier, and it left McDaniel flexing at Dickinson in celebration.

That moment of celebration was more than deserved. Because when Michigan needed its guards to perform against Northwestern, they did more than just step up.

They griddied, flexed and ran their way to a Wolverines victory.