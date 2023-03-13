After Sunday’s NCAA Tournament bracket announcement, what we all already knew is official:

The Michigan men’s basketball team is a failure.

With no bid to the Big Dance, the Wolverines’ season is effectively over, with only a meaningless NIT playoff left on the horizon. Normally, now would be the point to look at the positive takeaways from the season and have optimism for the future.

So I sat, trying to pull positives out of the air like a magician searching for a rabbit. But the magic never came. I stuck my hand deeper into the hat, still, I was unable to conjure up any semblance of fur, rabbit or otherwise. The only thing I found was delusional justifications for Michigan’s misfortune, and forced narratives that didn’t really fit.

Coach Juwan Howard and the 2022-23 Wolverines have given Michigan fans nothing to celebrate and little to look forward to. There’s nothing concrete to hold on to, clinging only to hope.

Perhaps I seem cynical. Perhaps that’s true. But tell me: Where do I find positives in a team that failed to make the NCAA Tournament with a former Big Ten First-Team center and two potential NBA draft picks? What do I look at and say, “I think the Wolverines are going to bounce back next year?”

Hunter Dickinson is a tired story. He’s good, but he wasn’t good enough this year to punch Michigan a ticket to the Big Dance. He promotes his podcast in post-game almost as much as he talks about his flailing team. Multiple times, he’s shown poor attitude on the court, sometimes getting yelled at by Howard. He’s undoubtedly talented, but he’s obviously not enough on his own, and I’m not sure he’s the best player for the future of this program.

Even if you believe he is, there’s no guarantee he stays, with a possibility to transfer or test his professional basketball waters.

Speaking of professional aspirations, freshman wing Jett Howard is a lock to leave for the NBA. He’s a top-end scoring talent, and despite his obvious ineptitude on defense, is slotted as a lottery pick.

Then there’s the case of sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin. Bufkin is the bright spot in the Wolverines’ world of darkness. He improved all season, on offense and defense. In my opinion, he was the most important factor in Michigan’s limited success. He is being mocked in the first or second round of NBA drafts, and sometimes even as a lottery pick. If he gets a first-round guarantee from a team, I don’t see why he wouldn’t go.

If Bufkin comes back, he would be where a Michigan fan can find promise. Bufkin can elevate this team next year, and a return announcement from him would move the needle for me on my projection for next season’s squad — especially if he continues to develop.

The other two places I can clear off the debris and find players to affix my hope is with two freshmen, center Tarris Reed Jr. and guard Dug McDaniel. Both, especially the latter, developed throughout the season. They have promise and, maybe more importantly, show that Juwan can develop players.

But, on the other side of the coin, redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter looks abysmal, junior forward Terrance Williams II regressed and there’s not much else to have confidence in as far as untested players go.

Michigan’s recruiting class isn’t much to gawk at either, ranking 40th in 247sports’ recruiting rankings with just two commits. There are no knights in shining armor coming to save the Wolverines.

Worst of all, it felt that Juwan lost his hold on his team this season. His players lacked effort and heart, even with their season on the line.

“When you notice in timeouts and you see some dejected, unhappy young men, and it’s the early part where there’s maybe 10 minutes left or seven minutes left in the ballgame,” Juwan said after the Big Ten Tournament loss to Rutgers. “I think it’s my job as a leader to uplift (the players) and encourage them, because I saw the looks on their faces.”

That didn’t really happen. They looked depressed, and their on-court effort reflected that. Throughout the entire season, Michigan failed to close out games, lacking the mental and physical toughness to get the results it wanted.

Last season’s team struggled with similar issues — issues that only worsened this season. That is the biggest glaring issue. Will that trend continue? Can Juwan fix that next year despite failing to do so this year? I’d like to believe so, but there’s no proof that says he can.

I’d like to be positive. I’d like to say it was a down year, like the Wolverines had under John Beilein in 2015, but the issues seem more deep rooted than bad injury luck leading to poor results.

I’d like to find a positive and write a column that Michigan will back. But I can’t.

Because the Michigan men’s basketball team hasn’t given me the ability to do that. And at this point, there’s nothing it can do that will.