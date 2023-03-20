Sixteen teams punched their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen this weekend, advancing to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time since 2016, the Michigan men’s basketball team wasn’t one of them.

Of course, you know that by now. March Madness is chugging along without the Wolverines, who are absent from the Big Dance for the first time in eight seasons. Instead, while San Diego State glided past Furman to become this year’s first Sweet Sixteen team, Michigan authored a stunning collapse in the NIT against Vanderbilt — an abject meltdown that brought a fitting, merciless end to its disappointing season.

There’s no need to rehash the failures of the 2022-23 Wolverines. Their shortcomings have been beaten into the ground, and with the season finally over, they should at last be laid to rest.

What’s more intriguing is the thought of where the program goes next. Because the most important offseason of Juwan Howard’s coaching tenure is officially underway.

“This summer, including me, we all have to get better,” Howard told reporters Saturday, stating the obvious. “We have to get better on all levels when it comes to what we want to do to help serve our team to give us the best chance.”

Through four years at the helm, Howard is yet to experience a placid offseason. Remember the melodrama of five-star recruits Isaiah Todd and Josh Christopher, each of whom spurned Michigan in a 24-hour stretch in April 2020? The 2021 offseason was marked by the departure of three starters; the 2022 offseason one-upped that, with the Wolverines losing four starters and retaining only junior center Hunter Dickinson.

Each time, Howard — buoyed by coaching stability, veteran presence, strong recruiting classes and transfers — handled the turbulence.

But this year is different. Those offseasons followed successful campaigns. This one comes off the heels of the most deflating season in recent memory, and Howard’s unadmirable task is as follows: to claw his program off the mat and back to contention, even though there isn’t a clear way forward.

Next year’s roster isn’t going to look anything like it did this year. Maybe that’s for the better, perhaps it’s for the worst. Freshman wing Jett Howard seems destined for the NBA. In a more crushing blow, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin may very well join him.

Say what you want about Jett’s inconsistency or his inability to play defense, or Bufkin’s recent turnover woes. Their departures would create voids on a roster lacking tenable solutions. Michigan’s best coincided with Bufkin’s best: He emerged as a primary playmaker and a legitimate scoring threat to complement Dickinson. Howard, meanwhile, is a bona fide 3-point threat and shotmaker — a unique skill set that no one else on the roster has.

On top of that, their departures would make for three consecutive years without much personnel continuity. It’s hard to build a consistent winner that way, unless you’re reeling in dominant five-star talent. Howard isn’t.

This incoming recruiting class is Howard’s weakest group so far— ranked 41st in the nation, according to 247Sports, sandwiched between the illustrious company of Georgia and North Carolina State. It’s not fair to expect Papa Kante and George Washington III, two four-star prospects outside the Top 100, to contribute immediately.

That means Howard will have to turn his eye outside the program, something he evidently recognizes. While 68 programs were busy preparing for their opening matchups in the NCAA Tournament, Michigan conducted a Zoom meeting with Wofford transfer B.J. Mack — a burly big man who averaged 16.6 points per game in the SoCon.

The Wolverines have embraced the transfer portal under Howard. But how many transfers will Michigan need to reel in this offseason in order to assemble a holistic roster? Two? Three? More? Maybe guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred in from Princeton last offseason, comes back from a season-ending ACL injury to play another season.

Still, there are no shortage of problems for the Wolverines to address in the portal: Michigan’s power forward spot was a recurring black hole; its backcourt lacked depth and veteran leadership; it often found itself in need of more shooting, a program-wide issue for two years now.

Internal development is just as paramount. It’s easy to forget that Bufkin was an unknown commodity at this time last season, coming off a freshman year in which he rarely saw the floor. Will someone follow in his footsteps? Maybe it’s point guard Dug McDaniel or center Tarris Reed Jr., since both showed flashes of brilliance this season. What will they look like after another summer under the tutelage of strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson?

The final elephant in the room is Dickinson. He has contemplated the NBA Draft for two years in a row. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any sort of market for him at the next level — he isn’t on any mock drafts. Does he leave anyhow?

Dickinson is a maddening talent at times, between his antics and inability to be consistently dominant, especially after his tantalizing freshman season. But Michigan fans ought not to be quick to show him the door; Dickinson’s departure would leave a void that Michigan is, simply put, incapable of filling.

None of these questions have any immediate answers, which is how offseasons generally go. Pieces to the jigsaw puzzle will sort themselves out in the weeks and months to come.

It’s only March, but Howard has a head start as he looks to reboot his program. Perhaps that’s a silver lining.

Because if Michigan is going to reassert its legitimacy and start a new Sweet Sixteen streak next season, the groundwork will be laid in the offseason. And that work starts now.