On Sunday, when Greg Gumbel reads off the names of the 68 teams that will have qualified for this year’s men’s basketball NCAA Tournament, Michigan will be waiting, its ears perked. But, barring a magical run in the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines won’t like what they hear — no mention of their name.

Based on their overall body of work, that’s the fate that they deserve. Because Michigan is an NCAA Tournament-caliber team without the requisite resume to land them an oh-so-coveted spot.

There is a prevailing irony here. If the Wolverines are to make the Big Dance, no one would want to play them. As they showed throughout February — after posting a 6-2 record to claw their way back into contention — they can be potent.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson is playing like an All-American again. Sophomore wing Kobe Bufkin is ascending into a potential first round pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Freshman point guard Dug McDaniel is blossoming. Freshman wing Jett Howard is healthy. There are pieces here — along with a grit and a tenacity that often seemed absent amid maddening early season struggles.

But all of that is likely to be rendered moot. See, Michigan entered the final week of the regular season needing one win — either in Champaign against Illinois or at Assembly Hall over Indiana — to place itself on solid footing for a berth regardless of its the Big Ten Tournament results. Win one of those two games, then win a game in the Big Ten Tournament, and a March Madness berth seemed likely.

This is where the distinction between an NCAA Tournament team and an NCAA Tournament-caliber team grows most apparent. And, against Illinois and Indiana, Michigan lived up to its identity as the latter.

A team that belongs in the field holds onto a seven-point lead in overtime or converts on one of two opportunities to win a game at the buzzer. In Champaign, Michigan did neither, resulting in a crushing, bitter double OT loss — the sort of defeat that still gnaws at your psyche when you wake up the following morning.

One game later, the Wolverines were at it again, their season once again on the line in Bloomington. An NCAA Tournament team holds onto an 11-point second-half lead and draws up a play at the end of the regulation that doesn’t end in a rushed 3-point attempt by a center. Again, Michigan blew the lead and dialed up a bad play, resulting in a loss that — coupled with the last one — is even more excruciating, one that will sting even more.

This is what Tournament-caliber teams do: They hang around, pull you in, enthrall you with their capabilities for short spurts. They get your hopes up, make you believe.

And then, on a dime, they show their other half — poor decision-making, careless ball-handling, porous defense, errant shots. And then, they lose.

“Tough overtime game,” Dickinson said afterwards, speaking over the joyous Senior Day festivities taking place postgame inside Assembly Hall. “It’s really tough out there. When you play so hard, make a lot of winning plays, everybody on the team just making so many winning plays, playing so hard out there. You feel like you almost deserve one of these. But you know, that’s just sometimes the way basketball goes.”

Michigan finds itself residing in Bizarro World. A March without the Wolverines feels a tad dystopian, the program having asserted itself as a second-weekend staple.

And yet the cruel reality is that Michigan shouldn’t even sniff the field — it has just three Quad 1 wins (none against top-tier opponents), three true road wins and a damning Quad 4 loss. Its metrics — ranked 39th in KenPom, 53rd in the NET — are nothing to write home about. The eye test, at this point, becomes irrelevant.

“We’re in a great position now starting a new, second part of our season,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard maintained after Indiana. “You now have an opportunity to hold up the trophy. And it’s going to take one game at a time. We don’t look ahead. We’ll find out tonight as far as who will be our next opponent. And we’ll be prepared. We’ll be preparing to go to Chicago to compete.”

But his optimism may very well be painting too bright a picture.

With the regular season over, Michigan is out of time to render itself anything else but what it’s already shown itself to be. It does not belong in the NCAA Tournament. Will it contend next week in Chicago, maybe win a game and put a scare into one of the conference’s top teams? Sure. It probably will.

Because that is what Tournament-caliber teams do. And that’s what Michigan is.

But with March in full swing, and the regular season officially in the books, that’s not enough.