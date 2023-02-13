The night began with a deafening crowd whipping Crisler Center into a frenzy. It ended with a rising “Let’s Go Hoosiers” chant filling an empty stadium while despondent Michigan fans made their way for the exits.

Another big game, another missed opportunity. This one will sting, even worse than others: The Wolverines coughed up an 11-point lead and were held scoreless across the game’s final five minutes. They had a prime opportunity to secure a marquee victory that would bolster their meager NCAA Tournament resume. Instead, as junior center Hunter Dickinson said following the game, the team’s momentum “evaporated.”

It stings even more considering the opponent. That’s because Indiana posed as a living, breathing blueprint for how Michigan could have revived its season.

On Jan. 11, the struggling Hoosiers sunk to their nadir in Happy Valley, suffering an 85-66 loss against Penn State. Indiana — pegged as favorites to win the Big Ten in the preseason media poll — was suddenly nosediving toward the bottom, just a half game up on last-place Minnesota. The Hoosiers teetered at 10-6 overall and 1-4 in league play.

Things in Bloomington were, to put it mildly, unraveling.

“Our guys are a little down right now, and they should be,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson told reporters after the loss. “They got smacked in the face tonight.”

But something inspiring happened: After getting smacked, Indiana peeled itself off the mat and fought back.

Since that harrowing moment, the Hoosiers are 8-1. They have surged to sole possession of second place in the Big Ten and have beaten three other top teams in the conference: Purdue, Illinois and Rutgers. Led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana is the team that everyone expected it to be. Sometimes, it just takes time.

That’s the refrain that Michigan coach Juwan Howard has stressed over the last two months, as the Wolverines have struggled to find their own footing. In that same preseason poll, Michigan came in at third. Things, of course, haven’t played out that way.

Michigan’s nadir is eerily similar to Indiana’s. On Jan. 29, the Wolverines took the floor inside the Bryce Jordan Center and couldn’t stop a nosebleed. Penn State waltzed to an 89-69 romp. By that point, Michigan had teetered for weeks; by the end of the game, it looked as if the Wolverines were about to fall completely off the cliff.

And yet, just like Indiana did, Michigan punched back — for a moment.

In the ensuing game, the Wolverines notched their best win of the year, winning in Evanston against a Northwestern team that is destined for the NCAA Tournament. Then, they took care of business at home against Ohio State and Nebraska, compiling their first three-game winning streak since the season’s inception.

But against Indiana — after 35 minutes of inspired basketball — Michigan reverted to its old ways.

“This team has definitely gotten better,” Howard insisted. “… At the end of the day, I trust we’ll continue to stay tight as a group and still have the trust. We have six (conference) losses, eight (conference) wins and we’ll keep plugging away because there’s a lot of season left.”

Indiana managed to get back on track earlier in the season than Michigan, mounting a turn around in January. The Wolverines didn’t have the same fate.

Still, it wasn’t impossible. Saturday, the sold-out crowd jammed inside Crisler Center latched onto the fever, roaring along as Michigan stormed out to a double-digit first-half lead. The players and coaches certainly believed, speaking ad nauseam about the heightened sense of urgency.

The path back toward contention had materialized. Hold onto the lead against the Hoosiers and Michigan heads to Madison on Tuesday riding a four-game winning streak to face a struggling Badgers team. Then the Wolverines come back home for another rivalry clash with Michigan State, a series that the two teams have split of late — with the advantage going to the home team.

Suddenly, you have a win streak — and a turnaround — that looks a lot like Indiana’s. If Michigan needed a blueprint, all it had to do was look across the way towards the Hoosiers’ bench.

But now?

Dickinson said it best:

“We’re kind of back to the drawing board.”