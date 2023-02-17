Jace and Jett Howard didn’t always realize that their last name carried weight.

Growing up around basketball their whole lives, they saw their dad, Michigan coach Juwan Howard, like any other kid views their dad — just as a parent. Going to work, shooting hoops in the driveway and carting them around to school and practice were the norm.

Even when he was introducing them to players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James.

Throughout their childhood years surrounded by basketball legends and traveling all over the country with their dad for NBA games, the brothers still couldn’t fathom that their dad was any different from other dads.

It wasn’t until Jett watched ESPN’s Fab Five 30-for-30 documentary that Juwan’s legacy really started to sink in.

As an inquisitive kid, Jett wanted to know everything he could about star athletes. After all, his decision to wear jersey number 13 arose from his love for star players across all sports donning the number: Paul George, James Harden and Odell Beckham Jr to name a few. And in his research, he stumbled upon the iconic documentary starring his dad

“I’ve always just searched up and watched so many documentaries,” Jett told the Daily. “… I was just so curious. … And I watched the Fab Five documentary, and I was like ‘yeah, he was literally the second if not third best scorer on that team.’ ”

While Jett was convinced that Juwan was the real deal, Jace was slower to accept the notion. The brothers grew up during the tail end of Juwan’s NBA career and never witnessed Juwan’s peak as a player.

“Not until after he stopped playing (did I realize he was good),” Jace told the Daily. “Because we only saw towards the end of his career. We never saw when he was an all-star or when he was the franchise player.”

But Jett was diligent in his research. Playing as Juwan on NBA 2K and watching videos of his dad in action, Jett tried to convince his brother to reconsider his opinion.

“I think (Jett) knew how much better of a player he was than I used to,” Jace said nudging Jett in the side as he spoke. “I felt like he always knew more about his career. (Jett) was like ‘Oh, dad was a problem.’ ”

As the two continued to grow up and learn more about the impact their dad had on the world of basketball and the legacy he carries, the brothers began to understand who Juwan really was outside of the father figure role.

Jett and Jace, a freshman wing and junior forward, respectively, on the Michigan men’s basketball team, have now both fully embraced their dad’s legacy.

***

At the beginning of Jace’s freshman year in 2020, he wasn’t sure what jersey number he wanted to don. He’d worn 5 in high school, and all throughout summer workouts and practice he’d chosen 10.

At the beginning of the regular season, he thought he had settled on 10, having already told the equipment manager to sew his last name above that jersey. The thought of wearing Juwan’s number, 25, never even crossed his mind. That is until his roommate, then-freshman center Hunter Dickinson, got in his ear.

“It was Hunter who told me to (wear 25),” Jace said. “… We got exposed to COVID (freshman year and) we were in quarantine. And I remember it was late at night and we were talking, it’s just us two. He’s like ‘bro you gotta wear 25, like that’s your number you got to wear that’ and I was like ‘you know, why not? I’ll switch to 25’ and the rest is history. … I was 25 a week later.”

From the start of his career with the Wolverines, Jace has embraced his dad’s legacy, from attending his alma mater to wearing his number. And this season, Jett has as wasted no time doing the same.

“I think it is hard for these kids to have that, not necessarily to live up to, but you’re automatically in the shadow,” Manny Bloom, who coached Jace and Jett at Gulliver Prep, told the Daily. “And you try to figure out ‘do I want to get out of the shadow in the same capacity?’ or ‘am I trying to get out of the shadow in my own capacity?’ and obviously, they both went with basketball.

“… So for these kids to get to where they have I don’t look at it as ‘Oh, but Juwan’s their Dad, that’s why they’re there. They were given this.’ It’s not that at all, to me. … I think in some aspects, it’s harder for them than it is for kids that maybe don’t have the connections.”

Despite both embracing Juwan’s legacy, they’ve each taken very different approaches to how they’ve gone about it. And given their different styles of play and personalities, it makes sense.

“They’re both different kinds of basketball players,” Bloom said. “But Jace definitely took more of a leadership role and he was very vocal. Jett was much more emotional in the sense that he left everything on the court and he just wanted to win at all costs.”

Jace embraced the opportunity he’s been given at Michigan, taking on a true leadership role for the Wolverines. A captain and a scarce upperclassmen on the roster this season, his teammates look to him for guidance. He embodies his dad’s legacy daily. While he doesn’t garner much playing time, his biggest impact is off the court, hyping up his teammates and providing necessary leadership.

“If you don’t embrace (his legacy) then you’re not embracing the situation that you’re in,” Jace said. “… But it’s definitely something that you just have to be proud of. I think like embracing Michigan — and I think embracing Michigan alone — regardless of if you’re my dad or not is something that nobody can ever take away from you, being a Michigan man and going to this university.”

Jett’s approach, on the other hand, has a much more competitive basis.

“I think I was thinking I could have a better Michigan career than (Juwan) had, just being an idiot,” Jett said with a wide grin. “… But growing up trying to be like ‘I could do that, me and Jace could do that’. … So, I definitely embraced it.”

Growing up in the shadow of his older brother and his dad, Jett has always been uber-competitive. He’d compete in the driveway against Jace and would take on his dad one-on-one whenever he got the chance.

In fact, due to his competitive nature, Jett butted heads with Juwan when he first started playing for him at Michigan.

“(Playing for) my dad, it was rough at first because like he’s gonna tell you everything you don’t want to hear from your dad,” Jett said. “And it’s like coming from your dad, it’s like if your dad was coaching you, you don’t want to hear it if it’s your father. But if anybody else said it you’d listen. So I kind of had to break that barrier and listen to his message.”

But in the end, Jett has embraced his dad’s legacy just like Jace. Even after being recruited by schools like North Carolina State, Tennessee and Georgetown — because he wanted a normal recruiting process — Jett ended up with the Wolverines. It was a decision he made by himself, without any pressure.

Jett and Jace weren’t ever forced into accepting their dad’s legacy. Of their own volition, they decided to do so.

But before Juwan was coach to Jace and Jett, he was just dad.

***

With a demanding NBA schedule as an assistant coach for the NBA’s Miami Heat, it was challenging for Juwan to watch and his sons’ after-school basketball games at University School. But he still wanted to be involved.

So instead, he started showing up at their 6 a.m. practices.

“Juwan would show up to almost all the 6 a.m. practices that he could because that was his chance to see them,” Bloom said. “But he never bothered us. I would ask his advice sometimes on certain things, but he was super supportive. He would sit there, watch practice, not comment or anything. He played a dad role and really just took great interest in both his kids.”

For Jett and Jace, seeing their dad show up even in the midst of his own NBA season was important for their relationship.

“That was his only time for him to see us,” Jace said. “So I remember he always just wanted to make sure we were all good. … He was always watching from a distance. And he was always just, he was always around. It was cool to see him there.”

Not only did Juwan show up, but he showed up as dad, not coach. He left that to Jett and Jace’s actual coaches. Juwan could’ve utilized his position as an NBA coach to put extra pressure on his kids to live up to high expectations. Instead, he took a step back and allowed them to be themselves and find their love for basketball on their own.

“He was dad,” University School coach Ron Oliver told the Daily. “He was there to encourage, he was there to support and that’s kind of the role that he took on.”

But now, with all three at Michigan, Juwan’s doing double duty. And in doing so, he’s opened up a new path for his sons.

Stepping onto the court as a family, with their mom Jeanine always close by and always shouting the loudest in the stands, the Howards have become ubiquitous with Michigan basketball.

“It’s surreal,” Jace said. “It’s like you see your mom at practice sometimes or like on the plane when we’ll be leaving for an away game. She’s sitting right next to my dad and then my brother is two people behind me. It’s like wow, like this is an experience that not everybody gets to have and it’s really cool having it be at Michigan.”

Jett echoed that sentiment:

“I try and cherish these times because they can come and go.”

There’s only one year left for the Howard trio at Michigan with Jace’s senior season rapidly approaching. And with the potential of Jett leaving for the NBA after this season, their time together is running out fast. But Jace and Jett are embracing every moment ahead of them.

“When the three of us linked up, you want to have some type of history to look at,” Jett said. “That’s what we’re trying to strive for.

With the Howard trio at Michigan, it’s no longer just Juwan’s legacy they’re living up to.

Now, the Howards are creating their own generational legacy together.