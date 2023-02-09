On the court, Terrance Williams II does a lot.

The junior forward and aptly nicknamed “junkyard dog” flies around the court and does a little bit of everything; rebounding, facilitating, defense, you name it and it is probably one of his niche specialities. Except for one thing:

Scoring.

That’s just who Williams is. He won’t typically make flashy plays or drill dagger 3-pointers. Instead, he’s the “ultimate teammate” doing whatever’s asked out of him — nothing more and nothing less.

That much was clear against Nebraska on Wednesday. He was his usual, gritty self throughout, making his primary contributions outside the scoresheet. But this time was just a little bit different, as he joined Michigan’s balanced offensive attack by scoring in double figures for the first time since Jan. 1.

“T-Will’s the ultimate teammate,” redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter said postgame. “He’s gonna be the guy who’s gonna get you (offensive) boards. He’s gonna be the guy to make the high IQ basketball play. … So for him to be able to come out and show his offensive ability and show that he is that offensive threat is huge.”

Offensive threat isn’t usually a phrase used to describe Williams, averaging just 6.8 points per game entering the contest. But in the first seven minutes, he was threatening indeed.

Be it from deep, on a contested baseline jumper or slashing in transition, Williams eclipsed his season scoring average before the second media timeout with seven points. But he couldn’t keep that pace up as Williams quickly reverted back to his usual play — scoring buried deep behind defense and rebounding in his priority list.

But that doesn’t have to hinder the Wolverines, and it didn’t in their wire-to-wire 93-72 win.

Because as the game wore on, Williams kept making plays. Following his uncharacteristic scoring outburst, he set a hard screen to set up graduate guard Joey Baker for an open 3-pointer. He also regularly pushed the ball up the court off rebounds as an outlet man, speeding up the pace to help Michigan control the game flow.

And if his continued energy and excitement in a late-game huddle was any indication, contrasting his early scoring outburst with less noticeable plays throughout the rest of the game didn’t bother him at all.

“He understands he has a job to do, and that’s sometimes not scoring,” freshman wing Jett Howard said. “Doing the little things like offensive rebounds, setting screens, getting other guys open, being a decoy. He’s (bought) into his role, and just that alone is why we’ve been successful over these past three years.”

Williams, however, teased another layer to what his role can be against the Cornhuskers through his scoring. It was an added bonus in the win, but one his team is more than happy to embrace.

“Well we’re always open to him scoring,” Jett said with a smile. “… We know he can score at will if he really wanted to.”

Through the first seven minutes, Williams certainly wanted to score, but he still had to earn those buckets. His second make was a shot-clock-beating jumper that took multiple bounces off the rim before dropping in.

After that stretch, Williams’s familiar role helped keep the game out of Nebraska’s reach. He let players like Jett do the scoring while focusing on the intangibles. But he didn’t let his early scoring flash affect his later impact as his scoring tapered.

So it was fitting that after getting subbed out with fellow starters with less than a minute left, Williams greeted his teammates before slowly walking all the way back up the bench and having Tschetter move over to sit next to the coaching staff.

It was fitting because he’s the player Michigan coach Juwan Howard described as one of his team’s “stabilizers.” Calmly toeing the line between the players and coaching staff on the bench after a quick scoring burst turned into a usual, hard-working day on the court, that much was clear.

Sure, he sprinkled in a little extra scoring. Sure, he was on pace for a career day from the field early. And sure, that quickly dwindled as the game wore on. But that didn’t matter. The “ultimate teammate” made the plays his team needed.

Because that’s who Williams is, and that’s what Williams does.