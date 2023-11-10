The Michigan men’s basketball team is coming off its worst season in recent memory, missing March Madness for the first time since 2015. To make matters worse, the Wolverines also experienced substantial roster turnover after losing six players — including their top three scorers.

Most notably, All-American Hunter Dickinson transferred to No. 1 Kansas. In addition, Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin were both drafted in the first round of the NBA draft.

Over the offseason, Michigan brought in five new faces. As the new and old faces on the roster got acquainted, a key identity emerged: versatility.

Nearly every player on the roster can, and will, play multiple positions. This year, the Wolverines are shaping up to be quicker, more dynamic and more malleable than last year. As the season tips off, The Michigan Daily breaks down Michigan’s new roster.

Forwards

With Dickinson’s departure, there is no center on the Wovlerines’ roster. But sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. is primed to fill the vacant ‘5’. Primarily playing behind Dickinson in his first season, Reed is now poised to lead the frontcourt. A strong rebounder and physical defender, Reed’s presence can be as dominating as it is imposing. As a talented shot-blocker, Reed can lock down the paint for Michigan as long as he stays out of foul trouble.

Headlining the Wolverines’ graduate transfers is Olivier Nkamhoua, who will serve as a key cog in the frontcourt. The former Tennessee forward missed much of the offseason, but somehow seems to have not missed a beat. Despite his late commitment due to flirting with the NBA draft and then a stint of FIBA play with Finland, Nkhamoua managed to earn enough respect from his teammates to be voted a team captain.

At 6-foot-9, Nkamhoua slots neatly into the sorely-needed power forward role, although his build and wingspan can even allow him to play the ‘5’ if needed. His athleticism also lets him guard most positions on the floor, so expect to see Nkamhoua all over the court. Though he’s dominant in the frontcourt, his passing abilities shouldn’t be ignored either.

Joining Nkamhoua as a veteran newcomer is forward Tray Jackson, a two-time transfer who most recently played at Seton Hall. Jackson, a Detroit native, averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes off the bench with the Pirates last season. Jackson’s versatility in the forward slot can stretch the floor and he isn’t afraid to shoot the deep ball either, sporting a career 38% at Seton Hall. Jackson seems primed to occupy the sixth-man role for the Wolverines to start the season.

Michigan will lean on returning forwards senior Terrance Williams II and redshirt sophomore Will Tschetter, hoping they both take strides this year. Williams started most games last season, although he frequently struggled to find a rhythm. He spent significant time this offseason retooling his shot, and he’s likely hoping to showcase the dividends of that effort. Tschetter is an energetic and scrappy player who may see some minutes at the ‘5’ in certain lineups. He started six games in place of Williams last season when he struggled and is known as a vocal leader. His largest impacts probably won’t be seen on the stat sheet, but he could find himself getting key minutes in particular situations. Rounding out the group is sophomore forward Youssef Khayat. He didn’t see many minutes in his freshman campaign, but he’s another player who could make a jump this year after a successful offseason.

Guards

The one player on the roster expected to slot in at only one position is sophomore guard Dug McDaniel. A true point guard, generously listed at 5-foot-11, McDaniel is explosive and electric. McDaniel was thrust into a starting role just nine games into his collegiate career last season after graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s injury. With the starting spot in hand, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, in addition to nabbing 38 steals. With a full offseason under his belt, McDaniel is primed to be one of the Wolverines’ most valuable players, as well as one of their most exciting.

The last of the graduate transfers is Nimari Burnett, who most recently played at Alabama. Burnett, a former five-star recruit, has yet to find the success his high school ranking promised. A strong defender and willing shooter, Burnett adds versatility as a combo guard. As a longtime friend of the Howards, finally joining them in Ann Arbor, Burnett is likely hoping that his third team is the charm.

A question mark looms around Llewellyn and his role once he returns from ACL surgery. Starting last season as the point guard, it’s highly unlikely he will reclaim that starting point guard spot with McDaniel so solidified. However, Llewellyn is a strong scorer who could easily play off the ball with McDaniel and rotate over to the ‘1’ when McDaniel subs out. How and when he returns to the court remains to be seen, but he’s getting closer to his return with every practice.

The two remaining guards expected to see real minutes are freshman George Washington III and fourth-year junior Jace Howard. Jace, in his second year as a captain, is currently sidelined with a stress fracture, but is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster. Known more for his leadership and energy than his play, Jace’s largest impact isn’t likely to show up in the box score. Washington, the lone scholarship freshman, quickly impressed his teammates this summer with his scoring abilities, and soon after with his on-court maturity. Though he struggled to find the net in the exhibition and season opener, the 2023 Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year is a willing and capable all-around player who will likely see significant minutes in his first season.

Outlook

With so much versatility, the starting lineup could certainly see some changes as players recover from injuries or find their footing. Bringing together so many talented new faces while filling a gaping hole and establishing a new identity is a lot for any team, let alone one coming off its worst season in recent years. But if Michigan can successfully fit its pieces together, this year could end on a better note than last. How long the roster takes to gel, and how strong that gel holds, is going to determine which tournament the Wolverines play in come March.