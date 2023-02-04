At this point in the season, the Michigan men’s basketball team has little margin for error. After inconsistency to begin conference play, the Wolverines need to capitalize on their remaining opportunities as March creeps closer.

Entering Thursday after dropping five of its last seven games, they did just that, pulling out an elusive road win against Northwestern. And with a three-game home stand, Michigan has a chance to get its conference play back on track.

“It’s been a while since we won a road game and we’ll find out if we are able to kind of bottle that up and use that as some good momentum here moving forward,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said Saturday. “I think the guys understood the importance and the urgency if we’re gonna put ourselves back in position for league and postseason opportunities.”

But the Wolverines’ primary focus is not their critical stretch of February games. Right now, they’re solely concentrated on the next game on their schedule: Ohio State.

“We’re really at the mercy of the schedule,” Washington said. “We literally have to focus on today, and today was preparation for Ohio State. And when we get to Sunday, it will be focused on beating the Buckeyes and nothing else because we don’t have the advantage of being able to kind of map this thing out.”

While the Buckeyes have struggled in conference play and are in the midst of an especially damning skid — winning just one of their last nine games — they still present a challenge for Michigan. Ohio State’s deplorable 3-8 Big Ten record may indicate that it’s a bottomfeeder this season, but that figure could be misleading. All but one of its eight conference losses were decided by fewer than 10 points, pointing to the Buckeyes’ potential — and their top-40 NET ranking substantiates that.

While their potential hasn’t fully come to fruition, the Wolverines understand that in order to keep it that way, they can’t underestimate Ohio State.

“They had some quality wins, they got guys that can score the ball, they got size in the paint, so they have everything you need to be a successful team,” Washington said. “For whatever reason, they’re going through the patch that they’re going through, but we got to stay focused on us and be true to our habits, true to our principles.”

Michigan certainly grasps the torment of seemingly-inescapable struggles, as it’s experienced that first hand through a plethora of close losses throughout the season — on top of some ugly ones. But coming off its first road victory since early December, the Wolverines have the advantage of finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

And now, they can try to build on that.

After struggling in Michigan’s loss to Penn State, junior center Hunter Dickinson looked much more comfortable in its win over Northwestern, scoring a team-high 19 points. Dickinson has also been successful against the Buckeyes so far in his collegiate career, averaging 19 points over three games. If Dickinson can carry that track record and comfort into Sunday’s matchup, the Wolverines will be well positioned for success.

So far this season, when Dickinson thrives, Michigan as a whole often follows suit. The attention he attracts from opposing teams means Dickinson has the ability to find open teammates outside of the paint.

Beyond just Dickinson, though, the Wolverines need to remain fixated on finding opportunities and seizing them. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman guard Dug McDaniel both posted career-high assists while graduate guard Joey Baker tied his season-high points off the bench against the Wildcats.

Those accomplishments played a crucial role in that victory, and will also be critical to Michigan’s fate against Ohio State.

“We have to have consistent output, consistent effort, consistent focus,” Washington said. “That shows the signs of maturity, of a team that understands how to win tough games in a tough league. Because no night is easy, you can’t look at the schedule and say ‘oh, there’s a dub there’ — no.”

Michigan hasn’t won consecutive games since its victories over Maryland and Penn State in early January. Sunday’s matchup against the Buckeyes provides an opportunity to change that.

But to do so, the Wolverines need to capitalize on their home stand, and keep Ohio State skidding.