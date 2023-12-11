This story was updated at 3:29 p.m. to include Michigan Athletics’ response to request for comment.

On Monday, news broke that Michigan is currently investigating an altercation between head coach Juwan Howard and strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, a confrontation occurred between Howard and strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson last week during a team practice. The alleged incident will be reviewed via University review process, which is outside of the Michigan athletic department. In the meantime, Sanderson did not travel with the rest of the team to Michigan’s win over Iowa on Sunday, though he remains with the program.

Rumors swirled online that the altercation turned physical; however, according to Quinn these rumors are inaccurate. The Michigan Daily reached out to a Michigan spokesperson, who declined to comment at this time.

Howard, meanwhile, remains under a “zero-tolerance policy” from the University after he struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in February 2021 and earned a five-game suspension as a result.

This season, associate head coach Phil Martelli has assumed head coaching responsibilities, as Howard recovered from a heart procedure he underwent in August. Howard’s recovery has been on track, and on Nov. 30 Howard officially rejoined the coaching staff, transitioning back to an assistant coach while Martelli remained interim head coach.

With that role, Howard was in attendance and on the sidelines for the Wolverines’ win Sunday. His status will continue to be monitored as the University reviews the confrontation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.