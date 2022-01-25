At one point early in the first half of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s Nov. 24 game against Tarleton State, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson got out ahead of the Texans’ interior defenders in transition. There was nobody back to hound him, let alone double team him.

But rather than throw it into Dickinson for an easy two, freshman wing Caleb Houstan swung it to freshman guard Frankie Collins on the perimeter. Collins too passed up an entry pass to Dickinson, still in single coverage against a much smaller defender.

Dickinson’s reaction told the story. He gestured towards Collins with a look of frustration on his face as he walked lazily through the paint until the Wolverines called a timeout.

It was a subtle moment, but one that spoke volumes about Michigan’s early-season woes. Dickinson wasn’t getting enough high-quality post touches, and as a result, the energy that he brought last season had evaporated.

“Right now, it’s just a crowded floor,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said on Dec. 3. “We know who our horse is. We know where our bread is buttered. … We’re going to stick with this. We’re going to have a low-post presence, and we’re gonna jump on Hunter’s back and make sure that he takes us where we want to go as a group.”

In the two games since Dickinson’s return from COVID-19 protocols, though, a different player has emerged. And it’s not just reflected by his numbers. Statlines like those from wins over Maryland and Indiana have been scattered throughout Dickinson’s season — in both wins and losses.

As of late, he seems to be playing with a little more intensity.

Sunday against the Hoosiers, that was on full display. Dickinson’s first basket of the day came on an emphatic, two-handed dunk, and from then on, every time he made a play, he electrified the Wolverines.

“This momentum that we have right now, it can steamroll and carry over into the next games that are coming up,” Dickinson said Sunday. “Hopefully we can build off this and just keep the train rolling.”

Dickinson knows that Michigan needs to build this momentum if it wants to fully turn its season around, and as the team’s star, he has to be the catalyst. The Wolverines have been susceptible to second-half comebacks this season, and have occasionally come out flat on the road. So Dickinson took it into his own hands to jumpstart the team and make sure that Sunday’s game was the start of a winning streak and not another entry in a long list of missed opportunities.

Along with Dickinson’s 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting — including 3-for-4 from deep — it was his attitude that stood out.

After a long stepback jumper in front of the Indiana bench, he turned and stared them down. When sophomore forward Terrance Williams II hit his second 3-pointer of the first half, Dickinson looked at Williams and raised his arms, as if to rally the team around him. And when Dickinson knocked down his third 3-pointer of the game, he beckoned to the away crowd, inviting their jeers to fuel himself off their pain.

The Dickinson of old was back. But now, it’s as Michigan’s on-court, vocal leader.

“Leadership has been improving with Hunter,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said after a Jan. 4 loss to Rutgers. “He’s another one that is starting to get comfortable with himself and get out of his comfort zone. Because he’s not always the most vocal guy, but he’s learning … how to become more vocal.”

After Sunday, it’s fair to say that he’s learned. Sure, it’s easier to energize a team when shots are falling and the team is winning. But Dickinson — who has made it abundantly clear that this season will be his last in Ann Arbor — could have phoned it in, played out the season and gone down with a sinking ship.

Instead, he’s lifting them up. There are no more frustrated looks, no more lazy walks through the paint. Dickinson looks as motivated as ever.

And maybe, that attitude is just what the Wolverines needed.