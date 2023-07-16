Olivier Nkamhoua’s name and the Michigan men’s basketball program were linked for the majority of the offseason — long before his eventual commitment back on June 7.

One reason for that stems from the Wolverines’ outright need for players after losing two starters to the NBA and three additional players to the transfer portal. But beyond that, the graduate transfer forward from Tennessee offered something that Michigan lacked last year:



Strength at the power forward position.

“I feel like I’ve been blessed with kind of how my game developed,” Nkamhoua said Saturday. “And the position that I’m at naturally and built for, that’s a stretch forward.”

In the Wolverines’ disappointing 2022-23 season, the ‘4’ continuously served as a liability. No player’s “built for” — as Nkamhoua puts it — the job.

But, that’s no longer the case. Now, what once was one of Michigan’s biggest weaknesses may become one of its biggest strengths. Last season, Nkamhoua not only averaged 10.8 points and 5 rebounds per contest, but he did so in 25.3 minutes of action.

While 25 minutes on average is still significant, it is likely much lower than the amount of time he will see next season. And already, Nkamhoua has confidence that he can find success with the Wolverines as an integral option.

“In the offense they run here, with a guy like Juwan, I’ll be able to adapt my game,” Nkamhoua said. “(I) still do many of those things that I was doing at Tennessee, but I also (can) adapt my game to a more NBA style offense.”

While Nkamhoua looks to make adjustments to his game, largely as he integrates into Michigan’s playstyle, there are certain things that won’t need much tweaking. His game may shift in certain aspects, but his role as a power forward will remain steadfast.

Nkamhoua acknowledges that, in today’s game, stretch fours are similar in the majority of offenses. For the Wolverines, a program marred by turnovers and lacking a clear picture of what most of their players will actually do next year, Nkamhoua’s continuity at the ‘4’ gives Michigan some necessary security for the upcoming season.

“I’ve really found my position, wherever I play I know what I bring to the table, so the adjustment’s not that difficult,” Nkamhoua said. “It’s easier because I know what I can do and I bring the same thing to the table, whichever team I’m on because I have a game that just suits. My game just fits in anywhere.”

After losing three of their starters this offseason, the Wolverines’ roster is clouded with uncertainty. It’s unclear what Michigan’s starting lineup will look like, with only one of last season’s starters — sophomore guard Dug McDaniel — clearly in it.

Senior forward Terrance Williams II and junior forward Will Tschetter both saw time as starters in the ‘4’ position, but neither provided consistent production warranting that starting role. The uncertainty of the power forward position — and who would eventually step up — was the biggest question mark for the starting lineup last year.

Now, while most of its lucrative starting spots remain unsettled, the Wolverines finally have the stability they coveted last year in the ‘4’ spot.

Nkamhoua may be new to Michigan’s program, but he certainly isn’t new to the role he will serve within it. As Nkamhoua put it:

“My game just fits in anywhere.”