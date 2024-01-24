WEST LAFAYETTE — As No. 2 Purdue forward Sam King fired from the corner with 25 seconds left, it felt as if the final blow had been delivered: The Boilermakers were going to hang 100 on the Michigan men’s basketball team.

It didn’t matter that King is a walk-on with just 11 minutes of action this season and zero career points. Even as King’s shot rattled off the rim, the feeling remained alive — Purdue would hit the next shot and reach triple digits if given the chance.

Going 14-21 from beyond the arc, the Boilermakers’ high-pedigree shooting throughout their rotation decimated the Wolverines at every level. Michigan’s humiliation of seeing 102 on the scoreboard was only spared by Purdue coach Matt Painter, who called for his team to take the shot clock violation with three seconds remaining in the game. Despite the chorus of boos from fans wanting the exclamation mark on a blowout victory, Painter finally ended the raid of 3-pointers.

“We were more confident,” Painter said. “We’re making more shots. But just the maturity of our guys not to force things especially after you hit a couple. Each guy, when you deal with the psyche of guys that are skilled that can shoot, they’re pretty confident. … If you play a lot of people that can shoot, you can get a lot of that at times.”

Despite the hot hands of their starters and bench, the Boilermakers stayed disciplined in taking only the looks that the Wolverines gave them. And with missed rotations troubling Michigan’s defense, those open shots came in bunches.

The Wolverines provided the fuel that ignited Purdue’s shooting ablaze.

Just over a minute in, a miscommunication left guard Fletcher Loyer by himself in the corner. Undefended with time to line up the shot, Loyer delivered.

“Missed rotations allowed some of those shooters to get open,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Can’t happen, those are mistakes we will look at.”

But while that mistake was glaring, the solution lay buried. The Boilermakers continued to be hand-delivered favorable looks. And with their depth and talent, they rarely misfired, going 7-for-9 in the first half.

After leading the way with five total 3-pointers, guard Lance Jones passed the torch in the second half. With the comfortability of a 24-point lead, Purdue’s bench had all the leeway it could imagine, coasting to the finish line.

But even when Michigan’s starting guards remained in the game to salvage what they could, they proved incapable of guarding even the end of the Boilermakers’ bench. While not as potent as Jones and company, they didn’t hesitate to bury the Wolverines further.

“We missed a bunch of assignments,” graduate guard Jaelin Llewelyn said. “They hit a lot of threes in the whole game.”

No matter how deep into its bench Purdue went, the looks kept opening up. Guard Colvin Miles, who averages just 4.3 points per game, went a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc in the second half. With a 5-for-7 second-half 3-point performance from the Boilermakers’ bench, the shots kept falling no matter who was firing them.

Then, guard Carsen Barrett — who has played just 16 minutes all season — hit one, bringing Purdue’s point total to 97. Left wide open, it felt bound to happen again, the 100 point mark was imminent. But instead of hanging 100 on Michigan, Painter spared the Wolverines by taking the shot clock violation. And in signaling for the game’s end, Painter did what Michigan couldn’t do for 40 minutes:

He ceased the onslaught of 3-pointers.