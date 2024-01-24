WEST LAFAYETTE — Going into the number two team in the country’s home gym and pulling off an upset was always going to be a tall task for the Michigan men’s basketball team.

But on Tuesday night, the Wolverines never even stood a chance.

Hitting just four of its first 20 shots, Michigan (7-12 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) never established its footing in the contest, getting obliterated by No. 2 Purdue (18-2, 7-2), 99-67. The Boilermakers took an 11-point lead within the first seven minutes, and the Wolverines never cut their deficit to single digits again.

On just Purdue’s second offensive possession of the game, it all started to unravel for Michigan.

With the Wolverines dedicating two defenders to help guard star center Zach Edey, it only took a few swing passes to find Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer wide open in the corner. Loyer knocked down the 3-pointer, a raucous Mackey Arena crowd erupted and any chance at momentum Michigan had vanished in an instant.

Over the next six minutes, Purdue’s offense ran like a well-oiled machine, while the Wolverines couldn’t get the gears turning. The Boilermakers shot 60% from the field and 75% from deep in that stretch, spurring an early 18-8 run. With each Purdue make and Wolverine miss, the arena only grew louder, completely stripping away the little energy Michigan had left.

And even when Purdue went cold — shooting 3-for-17 over an eight minute stretch — the Wolverines went colder.

Michigan one-upped a three-minute-long Boilermaker scoring drought with a 5:45-long scoreless streak of its own. In doing so, the Wolverines threw away the one chance Purdue gave them to claw their way into the contest.

So when Loyer hit another 3-pointer — this time from the top of the key — as time expired in the first half, extending the Boilermakers’ lead to 24 points, it only accentuated what was already clear:

Purdue was charging full steam ahead, and Michigan was tied to the tracks.

While halftime gave a momentary recess, the second half provided no relief for the beat-down Wolverines. Michigan never got back within 20 points as the Boilermakers seemed to score at will, even after they pulled their starters.

Because from the second it took the floor, Purdue took control of the game. All the Wolverines could do was watch.