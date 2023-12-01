With Juwan Howard away from his head coaching duties while recovering from heart surgery, it might seem like the Michigan men’s basketball team doesn’t have a head coach. Ask associate head coach Phil Martelli though, and he’ll argue that the Wolverines have two — not even including himself.

“You can never, ever, ever, minimize the impact of (assistant coach) Howard Eisley,” Martelli said Nov. 13. “Yes he’s the point guard whisperer, yes he’s this, yes he’s that, but make no mistake about it — Howard Eisley and (assistant coach) Saddi Washington are head coaches. They’re just waiting for an AD to call them.”

Until an athletic director comes calling, Eisley remains in his role as offensive coordinator for Michigan, but he has expanded his impact beyond that. In addition to his official title, he has taken on a new mantra: the “point guard whisperer.”

From an outside perspective, Eisley takes the term “whisperer” literally. He’s not the most vocal person on the sideline, often leaving the talking to Martelli, Washington and even Juwan Howard — who’s set to return as an assistant coach on Friday.

While you might not hear Eisley’s voice, you can see his impact. It starts with sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, who has taken a massive leap in his second season with the Wolverines. Averaging 18.4 points and 5.6 assists per game, McDaniel is quickly blossoming into one of the best offensive guards in the Big Ten — all under Eisley’s guidance.

“Dug’s growth is Howard Eisley,” Martelli said. “It’s not always hugging. He has the next office (from mine) and there’s some moving furniture, as he would say to me. But don’t mistake how quiet he is for not being an elite, elite, elite offensive coordinator and a point guard whisperer.”

Already, the fruits of Eisley’s labor are showing. With little to no point guard depth behind him as long as graduate guard Jaelin Llewelyn is out, McDaniel has more than embraced his role as the Wolverines primary ball handler. Playing over 37 minutes per game over Michigan’s last five matchups, McDaniel’s sophomore leap has turned him into the focal point of the Wolverines’ offense.

Despite the early success, there’s always room to grow. Now that he is that focal point of the offense, opponents are keying in on him in preparation to play Michigan. And though he’s making plenty fewer mistakes compared to his freshman campaign, the turnovers haven’t fully disappeared, due in part to that increased focus on him. Playing nearly every minute probably isn’t sustainable over a full season, either.

But heeding Eisley’s counsel, McDaniel has already taken a significant step forward this season. And with the point guard whisperer still around, there’s no reason to expect that growth to stop.

“(McDaniel has) been really good every day in practice,” Martelli said Nov 7. “And again, you’ve got the point guard whisperer in Howard Eisley. You’d have to be almost a rock to not improve under Howard Eisley — and Duggie’s been a sponge.”

Soaking up as much of Eisley’s wisdom as possible, McDaniel continues to improve. Once Llewellyn returns to the floor, the Wolverines will hope he has picked up some of Eisley’s lessons, too.

Because even if he takes the term point guard “whisperer” literally, those whispers are making just as much of an impact for Michigan as the head coach’s loudest screams.