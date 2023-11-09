With Juwan Howard out, it’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has had to adjust. But associate head coach Phil Martelli is no stranger to change.

“I’ve never in my life owned more than two pairs of sneakers until I came here,” Martelli said Nov. 3. “I now have 33 pairs of sneakers in my condo. I had to go from a one-bedroom condo to a two-bedroom condo. The second bedroom has only sneakers and gear in it.”

Now in his fifth year under Howard, Martelli has had plenty of time to accumulate a bedroom worth of gear and shoes. And in that time, Martelli has thoroughly learned the ins-and-outs of Howard’s system. But having established himself as a coach long before joining Howard, Martelli has always coached in his own way — and that hasn’t changed as he guides the Wolverines while Howard continues to recover from a heart procedure he underwent Sept. 15.

Although Martelli is staying in his own shoes and remaining true to his coaching style, he remains committed to executing the vision laid out by Howard. And with the roster turnover of this season’s team, Howardhas emphasized developing relationships between players since the summer.

“The time (the NCAA) gives you in the summer allows for that growth,” Martelli said Nov. 7. “And again Juwan promotes that. It could be something like we went to the Motown museum. Now, that was really cool for me, with my age group. I don’t know about them, like they were looking for Lil Baby or Dababy or The Baby or whoever it is that does their music. And I was like, ‘Man, you guys know who walked through these hallways?’ And then we went to lunch. So those kinds of things — those kinds of things matter.”

Even if he couldn’t relate to their music, Martelli was alongside Howard then to lay the early plans and help his new team connect. Since Howard’s surgery, Martelli has just continued to oversee those relationships as they develop. And in the season opener, climaxing with an alley-oop dunk by graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua off a pass from sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, the budding cohesion between his players was on full display.

Although Martelli is often quick to track on-court chemistry back to Howard’s footprint, it’s hard to believe that Martelli’s own experience in college basketball and within the program hasn’t been invaluable in keeping Michigan on track.

“This offense and this defense is Juwan Howard’s offense and defense,” Martelli said. “The way we practice is the way that I like to practice. And they haven’t blinked. So that’s where I appreciate them. … You remember when you were a kid and you walked in and your eyes got this big. And you went ‘substitute teacher,’ right? Well, I’m not the substitute teacher. I don’t mean that egotistically, (but) I know what I’m doing here. So they have allowed me to be me.”

Because for as much as Martelli is committed to operating within Howard’s parameters, he is still his own coach — and one with 24 years of head coaching experience to boot. That makes him no push-over substitute reading plainly from Howard’s lesson plans. Martelli knows how to teach, to lead and to coach. Howard is just telling him where to go, not how to get there. Because Martelli knows how.

He knows that Michigan’s strengths lie in its experience and versatility. He knows that much of this roster has never shared the court together. And above all, Martelli knows that he holds the trust of his players and head coach to direct this team.

And he’s not filling Juwan Howard’s shoes in the process. He’s got 33 pairs of his own.