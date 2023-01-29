STATE COLLEGE — Three days ago, the Michigan men’s basketball team missed an opportunity to add a statement win to its resume, narrowly falling to Purdue. While Penn State isn’t the first-ranked team in the country — or ranked at all, for that matter — it is an NCAA Tournament caliber team and posed an opportunity for the Wolverines to show its focus and stay on track.



But Michigan (11-10 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) followed up the close loss by falling completely off the rails against the Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5), 83-61. After failing to amass defensive authority and contain Penn State’s strong shooting early, the Wolverines fell into a hole too deep to climb out of.

As the Nittany Lions knocked down shot after shot to begin play, Michigan lacked energy to offset the charge. Led by guard Jalen Pickett, Penn State displayed dominance that Michigan lacked, exploiting the Wolverines’ defensive miscues to maintain a lead.

Although freshman wing Jett Howard shot lights-out in the first half, going 7-for-8 and adding 18 points, he served as Michigan’s only production. And in the last five minutes of the half, his presence dwindled. Pickett — who tallied 17 points in the half— had a similar occurrence, going scoreless in the final eight minutes of play. The difference between Michigan and Penn State was how other players stepped up after Howard and Pickett’s surges settled. The Nittany Lions on the other hand, stepped up, finding other sources of production while the Wolverines didn’t.

With that discrepancy, Penn State drastically grew its lead to a 17 point chokehold on the game. After Howard’s final points of the half at the 4:34 mark, the Nittany Lions maintained the role of aggressor, knocking down five unanswered 3-pointers.

In response, Michigan attempted to counter the 3-point blows with triples of its own, but found no success. Instead of adapting, it continued that course of action, which proved detrimental. The Wolverines went 4-for-13 from three in the first half; however all four makes came from Howard.

The second half proved to be the same storyline as Penn State continued exploiting Michigan’s defensive lapses while finding success behind the arc. Less than three minutes into action, the Wolverines called a timeout after the Nittany Lions’ 3-for-4 hot start to grow their lead to 23.

But the pause proved ineffective to squander Penn State’s momentum, as Michigan’s lethargic play persisted.

The Wolverines didn’t seem to make any defensive adjustments to contain the Nittany Lions’ 3-pointer clinic. As wing Seth Lundy knocked down a dagger three — his third of the half — with the closest Michigan defender 10 feet away from him, it perfectly summed up the Wolverines’ lackluster response to adversity.

After going toe-to-toe with the number one ranked team in the nation, Michigan followed it by imploding in an opportunity to move past it. The Wolverines let yet another chance to maintain their footing in conference pass them by, freefalling once again.