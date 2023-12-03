For nearly all 40 minutes on Saturday, Olivier Nkamhoua was nowhere to be seen. The graduate forward may have spent 28 minutes on the court during regulation against Oregon, but there were scant moments that he left his mark.

But when he did, it was potent — in both directions.

Transferring to Michigan this offseason, the impact Nkamhoua brought with him was more than just his production. It was also his potential leadership. And for a team returning just two starters and being led by a sophomore in point guard Dug McDaniel, that leadership was imperative.

Instead of steering the ship, though, he remained stuck below deck in the Michigan men’s basketball team’s loss to the Ducks. Until the waning minutes of action, that is.

After serving as a trivial contributor for most of the second half, the team captain finally emerged from the shadows, making his impact in the final five minutes of play. And while some of his contributions helped fuel the Wolverines to overtime, others held them back from emerging victorious in regulation.

Committing a turnover, snatching two steals and going 1-for-3 from the free throw line headlined Nkamhoua’s performance to end the second half.

Nkamhoua’s two steals served as additional opportunities. The first one had the potential to give Michigan the lead. The second could have made it a three-point game. But neither of those chances materialized. A missed 3-pointer and a disappointing 1-for-2 performance from the free throw line is all Nkamhoua had to show for his efforts.

“We had one fast break point, we have to play with better pace,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “It starts with getting stops and getting out and running. And we have to have multiple initiators of offense, not just one guy.”

Michigan’s inability to add production through fast breaks was merely one element of an inept and one-dimensional offense on Saturday. With sophomore guard Dug McDaniel as the only source of offense against Oregon, someone had to step up. And as a team captain and proven offensive threat, Nkamhoua was a keen option to do so. Both of his steals had the ability to facilitate just that.

The lack of fast break success is an issue that goes beyond Nkamhoua and to the team as a whole, though. On the other hand, his lackluster performance from the charity strip is something in his own control. And he was wayward from the line against Oregon.

“You have to look at other numbers,” Martelli said. “You can’t shoot 66% from the foul line at the end, in a game that we have, we’re 1-for-4 in the last 1:30 and 16 turnovers.”

With 30 seconds left and the Wolverines in the bonus, Nkamhoua’s first free throw was in a one-and-one opportunity, and by missing the front end, Michigan essentially lost a possession.

After trailing by five points with 4:26 left, Nkamhoua tried to make up for earlier struggles, stepping up and taking the wheel leading the Wolverines to overtime. And in overtime, his presence didn’t dissipate. But Michigan’s offense — McDaniel, and McDaniel alone — did, going 0-for-3 from the field.

The Wolverines needed someone to be McDaniel’s second mate in regulation, and while Nkamhoua flashed his abilities to be that person, those flashes couldn’t be sustained. In overtime, when Nkamhoua tallied four of Michigan’s 10 points, as well as all three of its rebounds, he proved he could serve that role. But it was too little, too late.

For most of the Wolverines’ overtime loss to the Ducks, Nkamhoua was imperceptible. And when he finally stepped out of the shadows, his presence had high highs, but also low lows.

Together, that helped Michigan reach overtime action. But by then, it didn’t matter. Because when he became present down the stretch, nobody else was. And if there’s one thing the Wolverines demonstrated in their loss, it’s that they cannot be led by one player alone.

“I’m gonna go internal and say I knew that this team raked when you dribble the ball into gaps, they’re a very good rake team.”