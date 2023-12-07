In recent games, Will Tschetter is generally first to check in at the scorer’s table for the Michigan men’s basketball team. And more often than not the redshirt sophomore forward is checking in at the ‘5’, replacing sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr.

It’s an impactful substitution any way you look at it. Whether it’s Tschetter for Reed or Reed for Tschetter, the exchange of big men transforms the way the Wolverines perform at both ends of the court. And that’s because both are opposite one-way players; Tschetter is an offensive weapon and Reed a defensive stalwart.

In the final minutes of the Wolverines’ loss to Indiana Tuesday, Michigan proved to be keenly aware of the strengths and limitations of the two bigs. Down three points with five seconds left, Tschetter replaced Reed in between Hoosiers’ free throws as the Wolverines readied for the ensuing offensive possession. And that’s credit to the offensive leap Tschetter has taken since last season.

“The source of his improvement is the man in his mirror, flat out the man in his mirror,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said after the loss. “You want to come tomorrow morning, and I’ll pick a time and say eight o’clock, he’ll be in there shooting. … But it’s flat out his absolute fire to improve (which) comes from inside, the way he’s been raised. And he is also cherishing this opportunity.”

When Tschetter looks into the mirror, the Wolverines’ most efficient shooter stares back at him. His 6-for-7 Tuesday brought his field goal percentage to an absurd 77.5% this season. And his numbers from deep are just as impressive, starting the year 11-for-15.

Those numbers aren’t likely sustainable, but his confidence is. That is why he is on the court for offensive possessions down the stretch. He showed that against Oregon, draining a three to tie the game with 1:10 to play in regulation.

But for as adept as Tschetter is on one end, he’s been a liability on the other. Of Michigan’s seven regular rotational players, he averages the least rebounds per game at 2.1, despite primarily playing the ‘5’.

When the Wolverines need a stop, Tschetter steps off the court for Reed, who’s physicality stands above the rest of his teammates. Compared to his direct counterpart in Tschetter, he stands two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier. That size is noticeable on the court, as Reed has twice as many blocks as any teammate this season with 12 thus far in addition to providing a daunting presence in the paint.

With and without Reed on the floor, Michigan’s defense has struggled this season. But Reed’s absence leaves the Wolverines more susceptible to interior threats. And that proved their downfall against Indiana.

That’s partly because Tschetter received 22 minutes to Reed’s 18, with the two never sharing the court. But for all the defense that Reed provides, it’s hard to leave him on the court when he’s struggling — as he was when he committed a team-high four turnovers Tuesday.

“He has to slow down, catch the ball cleaner and make quicker decisions,” Martelli said. “… We’re not walking away from him when another guy has it going. (Tschetter and Reed) played 22 and 18 minutes, so they split that position. And Will had it going. Tarris Reed didn’t drop his head. He’s not going to work less at it.”

Reed has already improved in the post from last season, but it’s unlikely any in-season jump will bring his offensive production close to Tschetter’s. However, Reed’s physicality on the block and off the glass are irreplicable by Tschetter.

Because checking in at the ‘5’ is where the similarities stop. They are equipped with opposing attributes on either end, their play in direct contrast with one another.

And when it comes to filling the ‘5’, that leaves Michigan swapping between one-way players.