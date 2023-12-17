Despite dropping a career-high 19-points six days ago, Tarris Reed Jr. found himself out of a starting role in Saturday’s game. But that didn’t faze him.

Instead, the sophomore forward demonstrated exactly what he brings to the Michigan men’s basketball team, whether he’s taking the opening jump ball or the first man off the bench. Against Eastern Michigan, that equated to a 13-point, 8-rebound showing while adding two steals and two blocks.

This year, thrown into a starting role after averaging just 12.6 minutes last season, Reed spent the opening 10 games weathering the storm. And despite struggling to slow down the game at times, Reed finally seemed to find his rhythm against Iowa.

But in response to finally making things click, Reed had his spot taken away from him. Redshirt sophomore Will Tschetter began the game in his place.

The confidence Reed accumulated against the Hawkeyes didn’t dissipate, though. Instead, he proved that it’s battle tested.

“(Reed) took that as a nice challenge,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “… He could have been sulking on the bench but it definitely lit a fire under him. And look at his production today and the last two games, he’s been playing extremely well.”

Reed wasted no time demonstrating that fire, bullying his way into the paint and establishing his inside presence. Drawing contact, he went to the free throw line with an opportunity to show his growth. Despite shooting an abysmal 43.8% from the line this season, Reed knocked down both free throws.

The strides Reed has made in his game this season aren’t linked to his spot in Michigan’s starting five. Rather, they are linked to his unwavering focus to earn that role.

“I think Tarris is just being himself right now, I’m not even surprised,” senior forward Terrance Williams II said. “… That’s just ‘Tarris gonna be Tarris’ at the end of the day, whether it’s off the bench or as a starter.”

And off the bench, Reed served as a key boost, both in terms of energy and production. For a team without any true center, Reed has the difficult task of engineering and sustaining paint presence. Against the Eagles, he did exactly that — allowing for both himself and his teammates to thrive.

“T-Reed is an incredible inside presence for us,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “Strong dude, great rebounder and just getting that good touch around the rim and finishing and making good plays. So it’s incredible, whether he’s coming off the bench or in the starting lineup, he gives us a great inside presence.”

Going an efficient 5-for-6 from the field, Reed presented defenders with a predicament. They could go one-on-one and test their luck, hack at Reed to send him to the line or swarm him in hopes of getting the ball out of the paint. Time and time again, Reed showed them how each of those options can backfire.

One-on-one, Reed more times than not found the inside of the basket. Drawing contact, Reed demonstrated his improvements at the free throw line, going 3-for-3 from the stripe. And when he was swarmed under the basket, kicking it out allowed for strong ball movement, with defenders on skates as they tried to keep up.

While Howard mentioned that he expects Reed to return to the starting lineup against Florida on Tuesday, going without that title for a game served as an important test for Reed. It tested his growth, not only in terms of production, but also in terms of confidence.

Both are critical for Reed to find sustained success under the basket. And on Saturday, after a week of final exams, he passed both of those tests with flying colors.