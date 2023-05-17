Still in the midst of a tumultuous offseason, the Michigan men’s basketball team’s glimmer of hope has been adding three players from the transfer portal. But now, that number is down to two.

On Wednesday, it was announced that former North Carolina guard Caleb Love will not be a Wolverine. First reported by Joe Tipton, Love has decommitted from Michigan. The decommitment appears to be related to admissions issues that prevented Love from enrolling at Michigan.

Love was the Wolverines’ biggest transfer grab, so not having him on the team in the fall is a significant loss for Michigan. Love is an immediate impact player, and he has shown that throughout his career.

As a freshman, he wasted no time making his mark — starting 26 games and averaging double-digit points. In the two years that followed with the Tar Heels, he continued to contribute thoroughly on the statsheet. With the Wolverines losing their top three scorers this offseason, Love’s scoring would have been a key addition.

But that is no longer an option for Michigan.

Even without Love, the Wolverines do have some strong options at the guard position. Dug McDaniel proved his capabilities thrust into a starting role as a freshman last season, Jaelin Llewellyn brings leadership and experience as he works his way back from an ACL injury and Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett is a new addition who can add impact.

Michigan hosted MAC Player of the Year guard RayJ Dennis last week, who could be a strong contender to fill the vacancy that Love leaves behind, if Dennis chooses to transfer to Michigan.

The Wolverines have had a rough few months, losing two players to the NBA Draft and a slew of others to the transfer portal. And now, Michigan is losing its coveted transfer in Love.