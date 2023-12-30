Exactly one year ago, the Michigan men’s basketball team knew something was wrong.

It had just lost a nail-biter to mid-major Central Michigan — then ranked 292nd in the NET — at home, entering the new year with a mediocre 7-5 record and lost as for where to go next. An uphill battle to the NCAA Tournament lay ahead, one that the Wolverines ultimately failed to win.

And after another loss to mid-major McNeese at home on Friday — exactly a year later — something is wrong with Michigan once again. The player personnel might be different, but sitting below .500 and already weighed down by multiple Quadrant 3 losses, the Wolverines are again facing that same uphill battle.

Because over the past year, Michigan hasn’t made any meaningful progress.

“Our record is what our record is,” senior forward Terrence Williams II said. “But Big Ten play (is) coming up, we’re 1-1, .500, like I said, we gotta turn it around before Big Ten play starts. That’s all I can say right now.”

The issue is that for the past year, the Wolverines have preached that same idea, that they just need to turn it around. Last season, that mindset relegated them to the NIT. Saying the same thing this year doesn’t instill confidence that they’ll avoid the same fate — especially when they aren’t showing signs that they’ll make that turnaround.

Friday’s loss wasn’t just a fluke upset by a double-digit underdog, which the Cowboys were going into the game. McNeese didn’t just hang around, managing to stay in the contest long enough for Michigan to slip up and hand it over.

Instead, the Cowboys dominated. They dominated the turnover battle, forcing 15 turnovers while only committing four of their own. They dominated the paint, scoring 42 points inside compared to the Wolverines’ 15. They dominated wire-to-wire, holding the lead for 34-plus minutes, including the entire second half.

And as McNeese bullied Michigan for 40 minutes on its home floor, the Cowboys sent the Wolverines careening into the new year with no solutions to the same problems that have plagued it for over a year now.

“I’m definitely concerned,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Going back, we’ll watch film and take a look at some things, whether that’s finding answers or seeing how we can be better prepared.”

But as of late for the Wolverines, finding answers to those nagging questions has been far easier said than done.

Take Michigan’s close-game performance as an example. In games decided by six or fewer points or in overtime last year, the Wolverines went 4-13. While logic dictates that over time Michigan’s luck should balance out, eventually leading it to win some of those tight contests, the Wolverines weren’t content to leave those results up to chance. So they spent the entire offseason preparing for those situations, drilling them in practice until they got it right.

And still, with the offseason focused on finding a solution to that problem, Michigan has managed to defy logic. The luck hasn’t balanced out, and despite continuously recognizing the problem, all the Wolverines have to show for it is a 1-4 record this season in those close contests.

At this point, it isn’t just dumb luck — it’s a structural issue.

“I thought that the last three days, when we had our practices, that they were good practices,” Howard said. “I thought the preparation was there, but at the end of the day, it’s what’s gonna happen between the lines when it comes game time.”

As Howard says, at the end of the day, it’s about what happens in the game. Michigan can claim it makes all the progress in the world in practice, but until it can put it together for a full 40 minutes, no progress has actually been made.

Sure, the Wolverines have shown flashes. They started 3-0, capped by a blowout against a talented St. John’s team. They managed to put the pieces together on the road at Iowa for another impressive victory.

But as of right now, those flashes are just flashes. Michigan is, unless something fundamentally changes, not an NCAA Tournament team. With every “almost” against a tough opponent, every loss to the Long Beach States and McNeeses of the world, Howard and the Wolverines only make that more crystal clear.

After 365 days of no progress, Howard needs to push the buttons that get Michigan to make a fundamental change, to deviate from the mediocrity the Wolverines are mired in. Because after stagnating for a full calendar year, Michigan needs to show concrete signs of improvement — not just repeated empty promises about the turnaround it’s yet to make.