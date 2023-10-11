MINNEAPOLIS — It may have taken three recruiting cycles, but Nimari Burnett has finally arrived with the Michigan men’s basketball team — and he made one thing clear from the podium at Big Ten Media Days:

“I really love Ann Arbor.”

The graduate guard’s established relationship with Michigan coach Juwan Howard and his sons — growing up in Chicago alongside junior forward Jace and former Michigan guard Jett — has linked Burnett to the program before: first as a five-star recruit out of high school and again a year later as a high-profile transfer. Each time the Wolverines were passed up, as Burnett spent his first season of college basketball at Texas Tech and just last season suited up for Alabama.

But when he hit the transfer portal this past offseason, Burnett knew it was time for a reunion.

“(Junior guard) Jace (Howard) was talking about my previous business,” Burnett said Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days. “(He said), ‘It only took you so long.’ Yeah you’re right man, right place at the right time.”

Burnett had always been drawn to play for Michigan, but the timing never felt right.

The expected playing time for a freshman — even one of five-star pedigree — was slight on the Big Ten champion Wolverines in 2020-2021. It wasn’t an ideal situation for a guard of Burnett’s caliber, gushing to make an immediate impact in his first season in college basketball.

However, Burnett failed to showcase his abilities in year one, appearing in 12 games and averaging just 5.5 points per game for the Red Raiders. So, he sought a new opportunity. And all the same, that new opportunity didn’t come from a Michigan team anchored by then-graduate guards DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks. Instead, Burnett chose Alabama.

Repeatedly missing out on Burnett was much to the dismay of the Howards, who wanted him in Ann Arbor from the start.

“We were at basketball camp together in third grade,” Jace said with a smile as he poked fun at Burnett to his left side. “You couldn’t come play basketball with me in college, that hurt.”

After two years in Tuscaloosa — the first spent medically redshirting and the latter as a role player for the No. 1 seeded Crimson Tide — Burnett finally felt it was time to rejoin his childhood friend.

“It’s all about the right place at the right time and the right fit,” Burnett said. “I definitely think that this is the one, (with) just the right people, the right people around me like the staff and the coaches and the players.”

While Burnett alas feels ready, there is no denying that the Wolverines are at the lowest point they have been in his college career. But for Burnett, the low expectations for Michigan — picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten — makes the feeling of being in the right place at the right time all the stronger.

“I love that,” Burnett said. “I love that, because expectations are low and I think we’re gonna rise.”

He is no stranger to expectations of all kinds, both the pressure of being a touted prospect and the invisibility of returning from a serious injury. For Burnett, it’s never been about the external voices. It’s about writing the story with his teammates, and this season is a blank canvas.

“I think we are going to show a lot of toughness throughout the year in those situations where we are in close games,” Burnett said. “With the experience that we have and other places that a lot of us have been, we want to come and bring that into this year together and really write the narrative the way that it should be.”

Burnett has yet to step on the court in Crisler Center and establish his role on gameday. And whether his experience translates into a larger role can’t be seen until then.

But what is written on the walls — from the way he raves about the food scene, inviting graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua along with him, to comparing it to his hometown — is that he finally feels ready to be in Ann Arbor.

“They got some really good food out there,” Burnett said. “I like the overall feeling in Ann Arbor, it’s just a good vibe. The city area reminds me of a small downtown Chicago a little bit.”

It was the Chicago connection with the Howards that originally linked Burnett to Michigan. And it doesn’t matter that it took him this long to find his way.

Because this time around, Burnett firmly believes Ann Arbor is where he belongs.