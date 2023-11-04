Before Olivier Nkamhoua even fired off the game’s inaugural shot, the Wolverines ensured the ball made its way through the hands of all five starters.

The Tennessee transfer’s shot bounced off the rim.

But it didn’t matter. Against a lesser-caliber opponent in Northwood, the Michigan men’s basketball team knew shots would fall eventually. It just needed to give its new faces the opportunity to get comfortable. And when it all came together, the Wolverines strolled past Northwood, 92-45.

The juxtaposition of Michigan’s young core, including sophomore Tarris Reed Jr., and the graduate transfers that headline the starting lineup struggled to find their footing from the whistle — missing the three following 3-pointers after Nkamhoua’s. But opening the scoring with a tip shot off Nkamhoua’s missed shot, Reed proved the steady hand aiding the transition into the new season.

Reed’s sheer size and athleticism handled woes both ways as he waited for his new teammates to gain confidence. By the time the Wolverines made a three, Reed had already accumulated two steals and a block to go along with five points.

But in an exhibition matchup emphasizing experimentation and opportunity, Reed was quickly pulled out to give way for another new-look lineup. And this one was quicker to find its groove. With redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter making his way to the line right away in his debut at the five and Tray Jackson driving for his first score.

And with the second media timeout of the first half, it was time to mix it up again. This time, with the comfort of a 19-6 lead, Nkamhoua and fellow graduate transfer Nimari Burnett were ready for their debut. Not 30 seconds after entering the game, the guard Burnett gave Nkamhoua his third opportunity behind the arc.

And this one he drained with a sigh of relief.

With Nkamhoua firing, Michigan began operating with the precision and execution to be expected against its Division II opponent. Riding a rejuvenated shooting effort — finishing the half 8-for-14 from three after starting 0-for-4 — the Wolverines found themselves up, 54-23, at the half.

And now feeling the effects of its new roster immersed as one, Michigan didn’t even need the stability of Reed to open the second half, opting to allow Nkamhoua, Jackson and Burnett to continue to take their first steps in Crisler Center.

For the 6-foot-9 Nkamhoua those are big steps. Especially when he’s on a direct line to the basket, as he was en route to consecutive dunks in the first minute of the half. And following closely in his footsteps was Jackson, scoring eight of his team-high 20 points in the first six minutes of the half.

With the universal growing pains to a new-season’s lineup out of the way, the mixing and matching of Wolverines over the final minutes did little to slow the wire-to-wire handling of the Timberwolves.

But the exhibition was never about just putting the ball in the hoop. It was about making sure every piece of the new roster put it there.