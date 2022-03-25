SAN ANTONIO — For a moment, for four whole days in fact, there was hope.

No matter how fleeting, there was finally a sense that the Michigan men’s basketball team had figured it out. All the preseason expectations, all the talent on the roster, had appeared to be culminating in a deep postseason run for the Wolverines after all.

But it took all of 40 minutes for that hope to go right down the drain.

Villanova (29-7) had its versatile offense on full display, taking down Michigan (19-15) in a tight affair, 63-55. After an unexpected rally to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament, the Wolverines late-season magic finally ran out.

The first half didn’t go as planned for the Wolverines. Sophomore center Dickinson was in early foul trouble, and the offense struggled without him on the court. Villanova knocked down five three pointers, using their talented guards to create open looks. Michigan’s main advantage was its size, but the Wildcats had more rebounds.

As time winded down, sophomore wing Caleb Houstan launched a shot looking to tie the game at 31. But the ball unceremoniously ricocheted off the backboard, a microcosm of the half.

The Wolverines found themselves in a familiar spot they had been in the last few games: needing to overcome a halftime deficit to keep its season alive.

But a second half attempt to get back in the game this time was marred by too many unforced errors. Bad pass turnovers, missed free throws and defensive breakdowns all told a story that didn’t end with a comeback victory.



Each time Michigan made a shot and looked to go on a run, they were matched by a score from the Wildcats. The game, slowly, began to slip away. With under nine minutes left, their season on the line, and the Wolverines trailed by eight.

The walls were caving in and there was no light at the end of the tunnel.

Each basket electrified the Michigan faithful, but a defensive breakdown on the other end sat them right back down. With less than four minutes left, a 3-pointer from fifth-year guard Eli Brooks brought the game within six. There was one final chance for a miraculous surge to save its season yet again.

But that surge never materialized. After trimming the deficit to four, a 3-pointer from Villanova guard Collin Gillepsie with 1:49 served as the dagger, in the game and the season.

Despite all that talent, and the chances being there for a win, the Wolverines couldn’t find a way. Michigan had surpassed its lowered expectations after a disappointing season by making it to the second weekend. But irregardless, the opportunity to seize a win and keep pushing towards a Final Four was there — and Michigan answered with a deflating response.

As time trickled down, Wolverine players sat on the bench demoralized and pensive, holding their head in their hands and wondering what could’ve been.

The Michigan squad that had sunk at every opportunity to blossom reared its head yet again — watching an opportunity slip one final time.