Four minutes and 45 seconds into the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game against No. 2 Purdue, graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua hooked Boilermakers center Zach Edey’s arm, picking up his first foul. Then, just 60 seconds later, he bumped Edey again, earning his second.

And for the next 10 minutes — one minute longer than he had sat over the past three games combined — Nkamhoua relegated himself to the bench. Forced out of the game by his two early fouls, Nkamhoua left himself without a chance to impact the game as Purdue blew the Wolverines out of the water.

“They’re very physical,” graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn said postgame. “I mean, (Edey’s) like 7-foot-5 or whatever. So we had to match his physicality, and it was getting called, like pushes in the back and fouls and stuff like that.”

Nkamhoua wasn’t the only Michigan big man who struggled with fouls trying to match Edey’s physicality. Sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. and redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter both fouled out in the second half. But when the Wolverines needed someone to turn to for any kind of response to the Boilermakers, Nkamhoua’s absence was most glaring.

“We couldn’t respond how we wanted to,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Foul trouble to key guys does not help out. Olivier, the foul trouble he was in, Tarris Reed Jr., foul trouble.”

With Nkamhoua sidelined, the Wolverines couldn’t get anything going. They went scoreless for nearly six of the 10 minutes he sat out, their offense stagnating entirely.

Michigan needed a go-to-guy, and Nkamhoua was supposed to be it.

All season long, Nkamhoua has known that he’s supposed to be that guy. It’s why he came to Ann Arbor, in search of a larger role after averaging 17 minutes per game throughout his four years at Tennessee. He’s certainly found it with the Wolverines this season, tallying 33.7 minutes and 16.5 points per game.

Even with nearly every player on the roster stepping into a larger role this season, Nkamhoua is still front and center.

“Something a lot of people don’t realize about our team is the fact that we have basically 11 guys on scholarship that have their first time in the role that they’re in,” Nkamhoua said after Michigan’s Jan. 15 win over Ohio State. “… (It’s) my first time being in the role that I’m in.”

And if Nkamhoua’s new role means that he’s one of the stars for the Wolverines, then sophomore guard Dug McDaniel is his co-star. Scoring a team-high 17.4 points per game, McDaniel is the other option when Michigan needs someone to respond.

But when the Wolverines go on the road, the suspended McDaniel is replaced by an understudy. And without someone to step up alongside Nkamhoua, the pressure is fully on him — as Michigan’s only available star — to guide its diminished supporting cast.

And when he’s in foul trouble, he can’t do that. He can’t do it when he has to sit for half of the first frame, and he can’t do it even when he returns and has to play — like he did Tuesday night — less aggressively to avoid picking up a third foul.

It’s one thing to lose Nkamhoua to the bench at home, when McDaniel is there to stabilize the Wolverines and get them through the period that Nkamhoua has to sit. It’s another thing entirely when McDaniel isn’t available, making their remaining star player’s foul trouble all the more costly.

Because when Michigan is looking for a response on the road, the current circumstances mean that it needs Nkamhoua to step up.

That’s not possible when he’s forced to sit down.