When it’s boiled down to its bare bones, basketball has a simple premise: get the ball into the basket.

When a team can’t do that efficiently, the chances of coming away with a win drop significantly.

The Michigan men’s basketball team (13-10 overall, 7-6 Big Ten) proved the adage true on Saturday, falling to No. 16 Ohio State (15-6, 8-4), 68-57, in a showing fraught with offensive inefficiency.

From the start, it was a rock fight. Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes — 19th and seventh in the country in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, respectively — struggled making any gains offensively. Each bucket was hard-earned, and both teams’ offensive possessions were marred by turnovers and missed shots in a messy back-and-forth showdown. Eventually, the offenses gained some traction late, giving Ohio State a 3-point lead at the half.

Coming out of the break, where Michigan would have liked to see a spark to ignite a comeback, it instead saw smoke. At the under-12 timeout, the Wolverines found themselves in an 8-point hole after shooting a measly 3-for-12 from the field to start the half. The Buckeyes, though not accelerating their offensive rate, kept up the pace from the first half, which proved to be enough in the face of an anemic Michigan attack.

The Wolverines were simply not the high-scoring team they’ve proven themselves to be this season. Typically, Michigan’s defense is what sinks it, but the Wolverines were actually able to create stops. They simply couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities they were creating.

Michigan posted an underwhelming 41.4% from the field and a tragic 23.5% from beyond the arc. With every missed shot, the Wolverines lost a chance to build momentum. And when they did make a much-needed bucket, the Buckeyes always found a way to silence the Crisler crowd and halt Michigan in its tracks.

Star Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell stood on the front lines of the Buckeyes’ spoils. Dropping 28 points on the Wolverines’ defense with odds-defying makes and clinical shots. Flanked by the rest of Ohio State’s contributors, it was too much for Michigan on a night where it wasn’t at its best.

The Wolverines’ typical saviors didn’t have it in them to resurrect their team from the deficit. Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson notched just 14 points, freshman wing Caleb Houstan came away with a miserable five and besides Dickinson, only fifth-year guard Eli Brooks broke into double digits.

Down the stretch, as Michigan floundered, the Buckeyes pulled away. Without the ability to score efficiently, the comeback was never realized.

With the chance to grab its second Quadrant 1 win in a row and put themselves in a place to make the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines came up short.