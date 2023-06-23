Like father, like son.

Wing Jett Howard followed in his dad, Juwan Howard’s, footsteps in Oct. 2021 when he committed to play under his head coaching directive at his alma mater. And although Jett won’t return to the Juwan-led Michigan basketball team next season, Jett will take yet another step on a mirror path as his dad.

Almost 29 years ago to the day, Juwan sat in a green room similar to the one at the Barclays Center awaiting his own future. Now, he will revisit that experience — this time for his son, though.

Thursday night, Jett was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Jett is the first Wolverine picked in the draft, with his teammate Kobe Bufkin still waiting to hear his name called.

Entering the past season, many anticipated Jett playing just a single season under Juwan before taking the next step to the professional ranks. Throughout the season, he demonstrated why that is the case, averaging 14.2 points per game in 31.7 minutes of action.

Despite finding overall success, he dealt with an ankle injury that inhibited him during Michigan’s longshot NCAA Tournament push in March. While his athleticism enabled him to take the court playing on a delicate ankle for the Wolverines’ three final Big Ten games, his mobility was visibly hindered. In those games Jett wasn’t as agile as his usual athletic self, subsequently limiting his impact aside from catch and shoot opportunities. The ankle-related issues shouldn’t be long term though, as his x-rays came back clean following the injury.

Jett’s athleticism was immediately put on display early in the season, and he continued to build off that style of play. Although he proved that he is capable of scoring in his sole season at Michigan, his growth in other aspects like rebounding and off-ball defense didn’t make similar strides.

Orlando is extremely familiar with Michigan basketball players. Most recently, Caleb Houstan was selected in the 2022 NBA Draft for the Magic.

Without his father as his head coach, Jett will begin to forge his own path next to Juwan’s.