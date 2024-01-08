PHILADELPHIA — As the first half buzzer sounded, and the Michigan men’s basketball team made its way to the locker room grasping a 10-point advantage, it looked like the Wolverines’ defense had finally clicked.

At least it looked that way.

All season, Michigan’s largest deficiency has been its defense — or, more specifically, its lack thereof. The detriment that can bring was front and center in the Wolverines’ three consecutive losses entering Sunday’s matchup against Penn State.

For the first 20 minutes, it seemed like the Wolverines had flipped the switch. Holding the Nittany Lions to 27 points off of 10-for-33 shooting, Michigan’s defense had life, and in turn, the Wolverines saw it spark their momentum.

But even in what looked like an improved defense, Michigan made distinct blunders. Allowing wide open looks from three, failing to lock down the paint and succumbing to Penn State offensive rebounds demonstrated that. The Nittany Lions just didn’t capitalize, in the first half at least.

“On the (defensive end), (if) you’re not getting any stops or you’re not getting them to turn over the ball, they keep getting looks at the rim,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “That’s just how basketball closes, and eventually the ball is gonna go through the net.”

In the second half, the ball started to go through the net. The Wolverines’ defensive faults turned fatal, as Penn State finally exploited them. The Nittany Lions shot a much-improved 16-for-29 from the field, including a 7-for-8 start. And as they started making shots, any semblance of defensive disposition dissipated. In its place, Michigan remained stagnant, unable to stop the bleeding.

“We didn’t handle (the noise) well in the second half, because our defense stopped communicating,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “And we ended up with like five islands out there, and in this league, with that offense that they run, you can’t be on an island.”

The potential the Wolverines’ defense displayed in the opening 20 minutes stemmed from the communication, working as a unit. The blunders came from a lack of it. And when things immediately went awry in the second half, they lacked it once again.

An adept defense doesn’t just come from a team getting stops — because inevitably, that won’t always be the case. But strong defensive units can readjust and recover to mitigate the impact, largely through sound communication.

As Penn State guard Kanye Clark raced down the floor 2:40 into second-half action, scoring a layup off a Michigan turnover to shrink the Wolverines’ lead to just two, that was clear.

With the Nittany Lions riding a 9-2 run to begin the second frame, Martelli called a timeout. As sophomore guard Dug McDaniel — a leader for the Wolverines — made his way to the huddle, he exhibited his frustrations, yelling at his teammates and allowing his frustration to supplant the communication needed to bounce back.

“Coach was saying ‘Make them uncomfortable,’ ” Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. said. “Because that’s what they want. They want to be comfortable.”

For the first 20 minutes, Michigan was certainly comfortable — too comfortable. As the Nittany Lions made halftime adjustments, they challenged the Wolverines’ complacency. In response, Michigan flailed, losing its edge.

Penn State exploited that lost edge. The Nittany Lions increased ball movement, and set screens to draw mismatches. As Penn State forward Qudus Wahab forced graduate guard Nimari Burnett — who is seven inches shorter — to switch onto him,the other four Wolverine defenders remained focused on themselves, seemingly unaware of the mismatch under the basket. As they failed to communicate, Wahab scored easily over Burnett, with no one there to help him.

It was a mistake, and istakes are inevitable on the defensive end — it’s a part of the game. But how defenses respond to that adversity is what defines a unit’s effectiveness. But when adversity struck Michigan, the Wolverines had no response. They didn’t communicate, and they only made more mistakes as a result.

So while Michigan’s defense flashed life in the first half, it flatlined in the second, the prospect of a win along with it.