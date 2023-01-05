Entering its matchup with Penn State, the Michigan men’s basketball team averaged the third-fewest turnovers committed per game in the country.

Topping that list? The Nittany Lions.

In a battle between two teams who are extremely effective at taking care of the basketball, it logically followed that whichever side stayed truest to its ball-security identity would win the early-season Big Ten bout.

And it was the Wolverines who won that turnover battle and with it the game. Forcing eight turnovers and scoring 15 points off of them — while committing just three of its own — gave Michigan an edge in a game that became tight in the last two minutes.

“They do a great job (of) taking care of the basketball,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said of Penn State postgame. “I looked at it like, ‘Ok, well, who’s going to make the first mistake?’ ”

He didn’t need to wait long before finding the answer. Early on, a switched screen led to a mismatch in the post — freshman guard Dug McDaniel on 6-foot-6 wing Seth Lundy. What looked like an easy entry pass into the post was quickly turned on its head, as McDaniel timed his jump perfectly. Despite Lundy towering over him, McDaniel managed to intercept the pass and get the Wolverines running the other way.

That moment set an immediate tone. Michigan was going to claw for extra possessions, no matter how good the Nittany Lions are at protecting the ball.

Sure enough, it was Penn State making those first mistakes. By halftime, the Nittany Lions had committed four turnovers to the Wolverines’ zero. And multiple came as a result of Michigan getting scrappy to snag those extra possessions.

“We knew if we just really stayed solid they were going to struggle,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said. “A couple of those times when they threw those passes, we were just so solid that they weren’t really expecting it, and they didn’t really know what to do with how solid we were playing out there.”

The Wolverines stayed solid defensively throughout, and Michigan’s consistent emphasis on turnovers meant it was waiting, lurking, ready to pounce any chance it got.

So in the midst of a commanding run in the second half, Michigan turned to turnovers to keep the party going. With the crowd on its feet as the run ballooned to 11-0, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin poked the ball out of a Nittany Lion’s hands near half court, leading to a scrum for the ball that left Dickinson bloodied.

Through all the chaos, Penn State kept the ball. On the ensuing possession, after the court was cleaned of Dickinson’s blood, the Wolverines’ sound defense forced a shot clock violation — another timely turnover against a team that rarely commits them.

“On that play, Kobe really just inspired me with his defense and the way he was on to the ball and got that steal,” Dickinson said. “… He really inspired me to really go out there and dive for it.”

That inspired play was evident on the other end of the floor as well, where Michigan held to form and limited offensive turnovers. Not only did it commit just three takeaways, but the Nittany Lions scored only two points off of them.

Whether they stayed on the same page offensively or hustled to ensure poked and 50/50 balls stayed with them, the Wolverines worked their way to a needed edge in a tightly contested category. Keeping Penn State away from extra possessions helped Michigan win a game that came down to just three points in the second half.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with how our guys have been able to take care of the basketball,” Howard said. “Not trying to jinx or anything like that, but it says a lot about how we prepare in practice.”

The Wolverines certainly weren’t jinxed on Wednesday. In a game between two teams who steer clear of mistakes, Michigan found a way to commit fewer turnovers and force timely ones, and that led to victory.

Sharpening their iron against that of Penn State, the Wolverines’ ball control gave them a refined edge.