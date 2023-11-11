Following the Michigan men’s basketball team’s 99-point season-opener, associate head coach Phil Martelli was quick to offer some perspective, looking beyond the singular game:

“I don’t think it’s always going to be ice cream and balloons.”

And for the majority of the first half, it wasn’t, as the Wolverines allowed sloppiness to define their play. But a 13-0 run going into halftime fueled Michigan (2-0 overall) past its lackluster start, defeating Youngstown State (0-2), 92-62.

The Wolverines struggled stringing together defensive stops and building offensive momentum, playing like five players instead of one team on the court. Meager passing, lazy rebounding and poor shot selection overshadowed the Wolverines’ abilities.

Unable to find the chemistry that Michigan proved capable of against UNC Asheville, the Wolverines needed someone to step up — not just in terms of scoring, but also in terms of leadership

Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel accepted that challenge.

Re-entering the contest with six minutes remaining in the first half and just a nine point advantage for the Wolverines, McDaniel demonstrated his leadership. With a three minute scoring drought, Michigan was desperate for a spark, and McDaniel served as ignition.

But he wasn’t done there. As McDaniel continued attacking the paint, the offense around him relaxed and found more opportunities. Instead of rushed shots and self-inflicted turnovers, the Wolverines established rhythm. Displaying chemistry more akin to its first game, Michigan finished the half on a commanding 13-0 run.

In the second period, the Wolverines picked up where they left off.

There was a stark difference between the first 10 minutes of each half for Michigan. In the first, it held a mere seven-point advantage crippled by five turnovers. In the second, the Wolverines scored twice as many points as Youngstown State, while committing just one turnover.

And by that point, Michigan had a 36 point lead — the Penguins had 36 points total.

McDaniel’s impact went beyond just the 16 points he put up. It isn’t surprising that McDaniel led the Wolverines with a plus-39 in the plus/minus category. Because his impact extends to everything else he did on the court, and it helped everyone join the party.

It may not always be ice cream and balloons for the Wolverines — and that was clear for most of the first half.

But on Friday, McDaniel gave them something to celebrate.