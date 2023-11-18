Riding the high of a red-hot start, the Michigan men’s basketball team returned to Crisler Center looking to extend its win streak against Long Beach State.

But the Beach had other plans and didn’t let anything thwart it along the way.

A poor defensive showing from the Wolverines and a failure to respond to Long Beach State’s adjustments sunk Michigan (3-1 overall) as it fell to the Beach (2-2), 94-86.

The Wolverines got off to a rapid start, taking a 17-5 lead into the first media timeout on the back of smart transition play and accurate shooting.

But then the Beach made an adjustment, switching into a high zone that gave Michigan fits and stagnated its offense. Gone was the crisp ball movement the Wolverines found themselves with early as Michigan struggled to penetrate the zone and generate clean looks for its shooters.

That pattern continued for the rest of the half, and poor free throw shooting further compounded the Wolverines’ struggles as they shot just 12-for-18 from the charity stripe. Offensively, sophomore guard Dug McDaniel and graduate forward Tray Jackson just managed to keep Michigan afloat, combining for 29 first-half points. But both players struggled on the other end.

Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis, defended by McDaniel, led the charge for the Beach, notching 19 points on 60% shooting by halftime as Michigan took a narrow 50-48 lead into the locker room.

Just a couple minutes into the half, Long Beach State took the lead, and a back-and-forth battle ensued. The Beach started the half a scalding 10-for-14 from the field as the Wolverines couldn’t generate stops, including ceding three open layups in the first eight minutes.

The Wolverines attempted a variety of defensive adjustments to stop Long Beach State, but nothing seemed to work. No matter who was on Tsohonis or forward Lassina Traore, it took the majority of the half for Michigan to find any semblance of a defensive game plan.

Every time Michigan seemed to find a rhythm, it shot itself in the foot. With ill-timed turnovers and missed open shots, each time the Wolverines had the opportunity to retake the lead within their grasp, they let it slip away.

Michigan finally found the lead, and seemingly momentum, with a pair of emphatic slams from graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua. But the Beach refused to relent, retaking the lead each time the Wolverines went back up.

Despite Michigan clawing its way back into the game, it lost its late lead the same way it lost its early one: sloppy play and poor defense.

So while the Wolverines came close to fighting off the upset, they couldn’t do enough to prevent it, falling 94-86.