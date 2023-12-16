The Michigan men’s basketball team has a lot going on right now.

Michigan announced Friday evening that head coach Juwan Howard would return to the bench in full capacity after heart surgery in September and a reported recent incident between him and strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson. A Tuesday game against Florida at the Jumpman Invitational looms, and finals season is wrapping up for the Wolverines. There’s a lot that could be at the front of their minds right now.

Michigan also has a game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, and associate head coach Phil Martelli, speaking to the media prior to the announcement of Howard’s return to the head coaching role, explained that he is trying to keep his team focused on the contest immediately in front of them.

“No matter how gifted your team is, no matter how experienced or whether you’re a home team or a road team, this game is the most difficult game for a coach to navigate,” Martelli said Friday. “They’re 18 to 22 years old. They see the campus emptying, the atmosphere obviously will be a little bit flat. … That’s how you see a situation last year, Central Michigan — both teams deserve credit — but Central Michigan, beating Michigan on December 29. Really, really tough game.”

That loss to the Chippewas last year haunted the Wolverines. It’s impossible to point to any singular moment from last season as the one that kept them out of the NCAA Tournament, but that Quadrant 4 loss certainly held them back.

Saturday’s game has some eerie parallels. While Eastern Michigan’s and Michigan’s records are 5-4 and 5-5, respectively, the Eagles sit at 306 in the NET rankings. A loss would be detrimental to the Wolverines’ already tumultuous season.

For Martelli, getting his team to focus on the upcoming game starts with acknowledging that the atmosphere will be different than it typically is for home games. His mindset then evolves to looking at the positives, like Sunday’s win at Iowa.

“You have to build off of what was a positive,” Martelli said. “A road Big Ten win was a really big deal. (Sophomore forward) Tarris Reed stepping forward was a really big deal. Six guys in double figures was a really big deal. How did we get there? We got there by preparing. The same is true here.”

Much of Michigan’s preparations center around stopping Eastern Michigan’s leading scorer, guard Tyson Acuff, who is averaging 22.2 points per game. The Wolverines know that stopping him will be critical to avoiding an upset loss.

That’s easier said than done, however. Acuff is the only double-figure scorer on his team, yet he hasn’t scored fewer than 18 points in a game since the season’s first two games. Despite opposing teams knowing he’s the player to stop, doing so hasn’t been easy for anyone.

“There’s going to be a certain edge to them,” Martelli said. “The way that they play, where they feature this young man, Acuff. He is lacing his shoes up tomorrow with the intent of getting 30. And if he can get 30 and their goal is to get to 65, you’re halfway there. So that’s the challenge.”

Stopping Acuff is likely to be a challenge for Michigan. Doing so with everything else going on is likely going to be even more difficult. But the Wolverines need to do both to avoid a repeat of last season’s derailing December loss. Because if Michigan can’t drown out the noise, it might quickly find itself sinking.