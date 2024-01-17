For the Michigan men’s basketball team, consistency has been hard to find this season.

Beginning with Wolverines coach Juwan Howard’s heart surgery less than six weeks before the season started, Michigan’s inconsistency at head coach trickled onto the court, and led to a 6-5 record while he recovered. Once Howard recovered, he got into a disagreement with longtime strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson, forcing Sanderson away from the team indefinitely. Now, sophomore guard Dug McDaniel is serving a road-game suspension due to academic issues, leaving the Wolverines starting one point guard at home and another on the road.

Simply put, there’s been a lot swirling around the program all season long, leaving plenty for Michigan to adapt to.

“There’s been things off the court that’s been going on,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said Monday. “But I think just understanding that as long as, us as players, we have each other’s backs and we have a next man up mentality and we keep building on our cohesiveness, we’re gonna be alright.”

But lately, it’s been hard for the Wolverines to find that cohesiveness for a full 40 minutes. They’ve flashed potential, holding double-digit leads in the second half of their past three games. But they also only won one of those games — against Ohio State on Monday — in a game marred with inconsistency that tilted in their favor.

As Michigan goes through this especially rough stretch, the off-court issues are creeping in. McDaniel isn’t playing his best basketball, averaging over four turnovers per game in his last five contests — and it’s hard to expect him to when he knows he can only play half the time. But his struggles are still detrimental to the Wolverines’ cohesion when, even when he’s on the court physically, his head is in another place.

Finding cohesiveness without McDaniel on the court isn’t easy either. Graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn averages just 7.5 minutes per game when both him and McDaniel are active, and has only appeared in seven games total this season. Add in that the two guards have very different play styles — with McDaniel a constant scoring threat and Llewellyn more of a facilitator — and it forces the players around them to adapt greatly on the fly to whichever one is starting that day.

“We have to step up each day and play the game,” Nkamhoua said. “We need to take note of that and be the same way regardless of who’s there and who’s not there. We have to still step on the court and play our hearts out and try and win the game.”

For the Wolverines, that’s easier said than done. And while they managed to snap their five-game skid on Monday, plenty of the problems fueling their losing streak stemmed from a lack of cohesion. Against Penn State, their defensive communication broke down in the second half, leading to the Nittany Lions’ shooting percentage jumping up by 25 points in the frame compared to the first half. In its first game without McDaniel at Maryland, Michigan struggled to respond once the Terrapins’ shots started falling in the second half, missing McDaniel’s leadership.

While plenty of players have taken on new roles all season — Nkamhoua points to 11 scholarship players who have a larger role this season than ever before — the off-court issues mean that plenty of players have to adapt once again. After working to carve out their roles for the first 15 games of the season, road games without McDaniel now mean multiple players will continue to have new, fluctuating roles.

For each player to be consistent, it helps to consistently have the same teammates on the court. Since that isn’t an option at the moment, according to Nkamhoua, the way to brave the storm of inconsistency is to grow together.

“Until you lose your last game, you have one more game,” Nkamhoua said. “That’s how college basketball works. … We have one more game, so we just have to focus on becoming better and growing and having each other’s backs.”

Against Ohio State, the Wolverines took a step forward. They started to crumble, but unlike their prior two games, they bounced back. They played together, absorbing a 16-0 Buckeyes run that erased their 12-point lead and responding with an 18-6 run over the final eight minutes.

On Monday, Michigan found the cohesion it looked for. To maintain it and stay in the win column, Nkamhoua lays out the rest of the path: accept who’s on the court for a given game, embrace those new roles like the Wolverines have tried to do from the start of the season and play together.

No matter who’s playing.