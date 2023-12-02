On Saturday, the Michigan men’s basketball team will finally complete its home-and-home series with Oregon. But this matchup is set up nothing like it was when the series started in 2019.

When the two teams met in Ann Arbor four Decembers ago, the Wolverines were the fourth-ranked team in the country and the Ducks were the 10th. The two teams were vying to establish themselves as contenders after strong early season showings.

This time around, Michigan and Oregon will face off with tempered expectations. The Wolverines sixth-place finish and 1-2 record at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament — a competition that the 2019 team won — leaves them desperate to get back on track.

And when asked if this was an opportunity to rebound, Michigan interim coach Phil Martelli was clear.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,” Martelli said Friday. “… Because they’re really aggressive. They’re really balanced. And you want to take a measure of your team … get a little blood in your mouth. Yes. But also go on the road. You play at home and maybe you’re in your feelings a little bit. You can get the crowd to help and lift you and you have familiar faces. Well, we won’t have a lot of familiar faces on Saturday.”

The Wolverines have played in only one road environment this season, against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. There, the Red Storm threw punches, it was a competitive first half, but Michigan strolled uncut to the finish line.

Oregon, however, strikes quicker and harder. The Ducks average 81.5 points per game and rank 36th in offensive efficiency according to Kenpom. And that may prove to be problematic for the Wolverines whose recent struggles have been particularly prevalent on the defensive end.

Michigan’s struggles to defend stretch all five positions. It was slashed by the guard play of Long Beach State, and then by aggression on the glass from the bigs of Texas Tech. Although Michigan knows Oregon will attack from the backcourt, the Wolverines might not be able to stop it.

The guard trio of Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jesse Zarzuela have orchestrated the Ducks’ offense as of late. And while they come off two consecutive losses, they still put up 82 and 91 points.

“We’re playing a very, very aggressive team,” Martelli said. “They come in here having scored 91 against Alabama. They played very aggressive defensively. And we didn’t answer that well, in the first half against Memphis. We didn’t answer it at all against Texas Tech.”

As Martelli pointed out, swarming defenses have stymied Michigan in recent games. But Oregon’s defense comes with an obvious weak spot: the paint. With injuries to two of its bigs, its most recent starting five included four guards and a 6-foot-9 forward. That almost guarantees a mismatch on every possession for graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua or sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr.

But even with the opportunity presented, Michigan has faltered too often in the early season. And the Ducks are equally eager to change the direction of their season.

It’s a matchup that may not get the attention of the previous top-10 clash, but it’s one of greater stakes.