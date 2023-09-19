The Michigan men’s basketball team is heading to the ‘Cathedral of College Basketball’ this season.

At 96 years old, the Palestra — home to the University of Pennsylvania — was one of the first arenas specifically designed for college basketball, and its formation impacted the entire sport. Given the history behind the building, the Palestra is one of the most iconic arenas in the country. In recent history, the arena has hosted the Big Ten as Penn State has played against other conference foes three times since 2017.

And on Tuesday the Big Ten announced that the Wolverines will be the fourth team the Nittany Lions face in the iconic Philadelphia arena. Back in April, the Big Ten announced conference opponents, revealing that Michigan’s singular matchup against Penn State would be an away game. However, until now it was unclear where exactly that would be played.

This matchup has been months in the making for both schools, as rumors floated about the two teams playing at the Palestra back in early February — after Michigan coach Juwan Howard mentioned the concept on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show.

“Playing Penn State, we’re working on that, where we’re going to play that game,” Howard said Feb. 5. “Possibly at the Palestra.”

The Nittany Lions and Wolverines will face off Jan. 7, 2024, in their singular matchup of the season. The contest is considered a home game for Penn State despite it taking place several hours away from State College.

The last time Michigan faced the Nittany Lions, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 29, Penn State obliterated the Wolverines, 83-61. While Michigan will seek a different result in the upcoming matchup, the significance of the game being played at the Palestra goes far beyond that.

In addition to the obvious significance of competing in such an esteemed arena, the contest has further merit for some of the Wolverines. For associate head coach Phil Martelli, the matchup serves as a homecoming.

Before he came to Michigan, Martelli served as head coach of the Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball team. The Hawks are a part of the Philadelphia Big 5, a group of Philadelphia-based basketball programs composed of Penn, La Salle, Temple, Drexel and Villanova in addition to Saint Joseph’s.

Hosted at the Palestra, Martelli is well acquainted with the historic venue from 24 seasons at the helm of the Hawks. In addition to Big 5 games, Saint Joseph’s spent a season with the Palestra as its home court while Hagan Arena underwent extensive renovations during the 2008-09 season.

Now entering his fifth season with the Wolverines, Martelli has a chance to return to a place that not only holds storied history, but also cherished moments and memories from his days with the Hawks.

Martelli won 36 games at the Palestra leading Saint Joseph’s. Now he looks to add one more — this time with Michigan.